Newport Healthcare Partners with To Write Love on Her Arms for Eighth Consecutive Year to Support Suicide Prevention Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, is proud to partner with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) for an eighth consecutive year to support suicide prevention awareness, coinciding with September's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Suicide remains a critical public health issue, particularly for young people. According to data compiled by The Jason Foundation (Newport is a Pillar Affiliate of The Jason Foundation), the number of suicides for kids ages 10-14 has more than doubled in the last decade. Each day in our nation, there are an average of 3,703 suicide attempts by young people grades 9-12. Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death in our nation today, yet it still claims an average of 125 young lives each week.

In response to these alarming statistics, Newport Healthcare and TWLOHA have joined forces to raise awareness about suicide risk and prevention. Their partnership includes cross-marketing campaigns to spread the message of hope and prevention, a matching gift campaign to fund mental health resources, and two special QPR Suicide Prevention Trainings for school health professionals across the country.

"Newport Healthcare remains deeply committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and providing accessible, evidence-based treatment to young people in need," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Healthcare. "By partnering with TWLOHA once again this year, we hope to reach even more individuals struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicidal ideation, and let them know that help is available, and hope is possible."

The theme for TWLOHA's 2024 Suicide Prevention Awareness Month campaign is Please Stay Alive, a sentiment that urges young people to stay for the possibility of change, stay for better days, stay to find and embrace community, and stay to become that community for someone else. You can support TWLOHA by visiting their website at TWLOHA.com and find resources at PleaseStayAlive.com.

"Suicide prevention must extend beyond clinical settings and into every facet of our daily lives," said Lindsay Kolsch, Co-Executive Director of TWLOHA. "This campaign is trying to change that by giving practical steps and critical information that allow us to reach someone struggling, connect them to care, and ensure individuals feel heard and supported. We are able to maximize our reach and impact because of the ongoing collaboration and support from Newport Healthcare. It is our collective effort that can transform awareness into action and hope."

Newport Healthcare supports mental health care accessibility and affordability by offering free mental health resources and community support groups, treatment services around the nation, and in-network status with most major insurance providers. Expanded services include treatment for substance use disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). For more information, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About TWLOHA

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $3.7 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking mental health resources.

