Newport Healthcare Showcases Innovative Mental Health Research, Thought Leadership at this Year's American Psychological Association Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, is pleased to showcase innovative research and thought leadership at this year's American Psychological Association Convention, APA 2024, held in Seattle, Washington. The event draws over 9,000 attendees comprised of mental health practitioners, researchers, educators, and students from around the world.

This year, Newport Healthcare's Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, National Advisor of Healthy Device Management Don Grant, PhD, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, and Senior Director of the Center for Research and Innovation Michael Roeske, PsyD, will present their research on the role unhealthy device engagement may play in the development of insecure attachment bonds. Their session will examine the pervasive use of devices, attachment theory, and their potential link to adolescent problematic use and insecure attachment with caregivers. The presentation will focus on healthy device management and introduce an attachment-based family therapy model. Drs. Nosal and Grant will also facilitate two collaborative learning sessions for the Convention's Solutions Center feature "The Exchange" pertaining to this research.

Dr. Roeske will then be joined by Newport Healthcare Research Scientists Payne Winston-Lindeboom, BS, MA, and Linda Ruan, PhD, for a presentation compilation of five research studies related to psychiatric residential care for youth. The presentations were created in collaboration with university researchers and will explore studies on treatment readiness, diagnoses and presenting symptoms, client satisfaction scales, depressive symptom outcomes, and attachment security in youth with substance use disorder.

Additionally, Newport's National Director of Family Therapy Services Samantha Quigneaux, LMFT, will lead a presentation about family communication during therapy. Her session focuses on facilitating direct, meaningful conversations between family members to address sensitive issues and build trust. It covers therapist skills needed to guide these conversations effectively and includes role-playing exercises to practice these skills within the framework of attachment-based family therapy (ABFT), one of the critical components of Newport Healthcare's clinical model.

APA 2024 will also feature new Science Summits to showcase outstanding science and discuss the future of research in areas highly relevant to contemporary issues. Dr. Grant will join co-presenters from Microsoft and higher education institutions to discuss "The Science of Human-Technology Interaction." They'll explore topics including behavioral consequences of surveillance, robotics and trust, healthy device management, and user acceptance of technology.

Of special significance, on day two of the convention, Dr. Grant will be officially recognized as a fellow of the APA. Fellow status is an honor given to APA members who have made exceptional contributions to the field of psychology on a national level.

"We are honored to have such robust representation at this prestigious convention, proud of all our distinguished APA presenters, and congratulate Dr. Grant on this very special achievement," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

