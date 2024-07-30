Newport Healthcare Voted a Great Place To Work® for Third Straight Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, is proud to announce that it has earned Certification™ as a Great Place To Work® for the third straight year. The prestigious Great Place To Work® award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Newport Healthcare. Results from surveying the company's 3,500+ employees indicate that the percentage of them who consider Newport a great place to work is 8% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are grateful for our outstanding, talented workforce and their contributions to this life-changing work, and we feel honored that they consider Newport Healthcare a Great Place to Work®," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "This great achievement is underscored by our commitment to continuous improvement. We utilize feedback from these surveys and our culture of open and direct communication, collaboration, and problem-solving to continue to raise the bar."

He adds, "Working in behavioral and mental health care can be rewarding yet challenging, and when employees express fulfillment, it naturally flows into providing the highest quality care for our clients and families."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading success, employee retention, and increased innovation. According to the organization's research and Great Place To Work Model, a great workplace is defined by four qualities: employees trust the people they work for; take genuine pride in their work; enjoy collaborating with their colleagues; and experience a consistent workplace atmosphere, irrespective of their role, identity, or position within the organization.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement, and by earning this recognition, it is evident that Newport Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

Newport Healthcare's skilled professionals provide results-driven behavioral health treatment for individuals and families across the nation. Every employee plays a role in helping the company fulfill its mission of empowering lives and restoring families. Workplace culture is driven by values of patient-first, love, excellence, empathy, and connection, and an attitude of doing whatever it takes. In the survey, employees rated statements about job satisfaction and meaningfulness highest, and noted how much their colleagues care for one another. Statements about diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging were also among the highest ranked.

Newport has conducted employee surveys for several years to better assess employee engagement and satisfaction, and this is the third year working with the experts at Great Place to Work®. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

NEWPORT HEALTHCARE IS HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the Newport Healthcare careers page at: www.newporthealthcare.com/careers/

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

MEDIA CONTACT:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Newport Healthcare