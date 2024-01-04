Newport Pickleball™ to Open Summer 2024

News provided by

Newport Pickleball

04 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

New facility will provide state-of-the-art indoor pickleball for the greater Newport community

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball enthusiasts in Rhode Island have something exciting to look forward to this summer with the planned opening of Newport Pickleball™ at the iconic Island Cinemas 10 location on West Main Road in Middletown, RI. Spearheaded by entrepreneurs John Theberge and Chuck Irving, this new facility promises to be a game-changer for the region's thriving pickleball and recreation community.

Newport Pickleball aims to redefine Aquidneck Island's sports and recreational landscape with its impressive features. The facility will initially offer 11 indoor courts, providing ample space and noise controls for players of all skill levels to enjoy this exciting and fast-growing sport. Committed to creating a vibrant and welcoming environment, the club also features an inviting lounge area where players and friends can relax, socialize, and enjoy refreshments. A dedicated space for private events will also be available.

John Theberge, co-founder of Newport Pickleball, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "We are thrilled to bring this world-class pickleball facility to Aquidneck Island. Our goal is to create a hub for the island community, where players can come together year-round to enjoy this hugely popular, multi-generational sport, and forge lasting connections in the community through our social and entertainment events."

Co-founder Chuck Irving adds, "Newport Pickleball is more than just a sports venue, it's a space where the community can gather, have fun, and stay active. We believe this will contribute to the enormous demand for noise-controlled court space and enhance Aquidneck Island's social fabric and local entertainment options, which are world-class."

Family and individual memberships will be announced in the coming weeks and early registration will be available on www.newportpickleball.com

Regarding the new club, longtime local resident Dan Herchenroether said, "Island Cinemas 10 was a valued place for gathering and entertainment in our community. I'm glad the site will continue to be a destination for individuals and families to come together, while creating a new opportunity to enjoy year-round access to pickleball, a healthy and fun activity that has become a family favorite pastime in our community."

Newport Pickleball is inviting all members of the community to join them for its Summer 2024 opening, with festivities that will include exhibitions, food trucks, friendly matches, new player connections, group clinics, youth and kid camps, and opportunities to try out Pickleball, the country's fastest-growing sport. Event dates will be announced in the Spring. The club also plans to create new jobs and hire locally, and will post new staff roles as opening day nears. Resident community members are encouraged to apply. 

For more information and to stay informed of Newport Pickleball's progress, please visit www.newportpickleball.com.

SOURCE Newport Pickleball

