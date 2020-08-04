NewsBlaze and Basics Of Magic JV to Promote The Magician's Forum LIVE 2

Four professional magicians, some of the best in the business, will share their knowledge and thoughts on the art of magic, as well as teaching some of the methods behind their magic.

The four professionals are George McBride, Steve Reynolds, Jason Dean, and John Bannon.

As well as sessions with the featured magicians, The Magician's Forum LIVE 2 will also be a blast from the past, with interactive breakout sessions. These breakout sessions hark back to "the good old days" in years gone by, when magicians would gather at the local magic shop or restaurant, to exchange ideas and share secrets with one another.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit http://www.basicsofmagic.com

This event is open to all magicians, anywhere in the world, young and old, aspiring or accomplished.

"NewsBlaze and Basics Of Magic are pleased to carry on our support for magicians and other entertainers, especially in this time when people are being restricted in their movements. Our resident magician, Will Roberts, is again supporting his old friend, Rudy Tinoco founder of The Magician's Forum."

Tickets for The Magician's Forum LIVE 2 are available at Basics Of Magic, for only $10 , which also includes access to downloadable video recordings that will be created for all the lectures and sessions.

"We are very excited to bring back the Magician's Forum Live #2 after the first Online Magic convention #1 and the response from the magic community around the world. We are coming back even bigger and better than the first. Each time we open the forum and share the secrets from some of the top magicians we gain huge support and new magicians young and old that help continue on the secrets of magic. Magic is certainly growing in popularity now because so many people are stuck in their homes because of Covid 19," said Rudy Tinoco.

"The Magician's Forum LIVE 2 is the best magical live event of the year. The featured magicians are masters of prestidigitation, illusion and sleight of hand, and it is magical to work with NewsBlaze on this project. Sign up before seating disappears," said Will Roberts, at Basics Of Magic.

Here is the two-day forum schedule:

Friday:

2:00pm – 3:30pm >>>> George McBride (Hosted by Rudy Tinoco)

4:30pm – 6:00pm Online Breakout Session

7:30pm – 9:30pm Steve Reynolds (Hosted by Trini Montes)

10:00pm – Midnight "Move Monkey Session" with Trini Montes

Saturday:

2:00pm – 4:00pm John Bannon

4:30pm – 6:00pm Online Breakout Session

7:30pm - 9:00pm Jason Dean

10:00pm - Midnight. Online Breakout Session

The cost of the event is $10.00, which includes access to the recordings.

See the preview trailer here:

https://video.wixstatic.com/video/f0dea7_6ad17d0d3ed0496590215d6eaca4f845/1080p/mp4/file.mp4

About The Magician's Forum

The Magician's Forum is a community of friendly magicians who share their thoughts and ideas about the art of magic. It is a great place to learn and make new magical friends.

The goal of The Magician's Forum is to facilitate the discussion of magic and its related art forms. Anyone interested in, or passionate about, magic is welcome. The membership includes beginners, amateurs, and professionals.

About Will Roberts and Basics Of Magic

Will Roberts is the resident magician at BasicsOfMagic.com, where aspiring magicians learn how to make magic. Roberts is also an equal partner with NewsBlaze in acting and movie auditions sites.

