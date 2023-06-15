NewsBreak Becomes the First App IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement Certified Using Prebid Integration

NewsBreak

15 Jun, 2023, 14:38 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak, IAB Tech Lab and Prebid announce today the first IAB Tech Lab Certified Open Measurement Implementation through Prebid's Open Source Platform. 

NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news and information platform, announced that its app has been certified by IAB Tech Lab for its implementation of the Open Measurement SDK, becoming the first publisher to leverage Prebid's open source framework.

The Open Measurement SDK offers advertisers important benefits, including transparency, third-party viewability and verification measurement.

With 50+ million monthly users, NewsBreak features thousands of trusted publishing partners and local contributors.

"NewsBreak is committed to creating a new local information ecosystem. For consumers, this means providing the most trusted, accurate and useful local information. For our advertising partners, this means delivering the most open and transparent environment we can. We're so proud to be the first publisher to leverage the Prebid framework to implement the Open Measurement SDK, and receive certification by IAB Tech Lab." –Scott Kelliher, Head of Revenue, NewsBreak 

"At Prebid, we're thrilled to see how our members leverage our open sourced architecture in new ways. The NewsBreak implementation and subsequent IAB Tech Lab certification speak to the ways the industry can come together to support transparency and a better partnership between advertisers and publishers." –Mike Racic, President, Prebid.org

"IAB Tech Lab is proud to see the continued adoption of our Open Measurement framework in new and innovative ways. By leveraging the OM standard, NewsBreak shows a commitment to its advertisers and provides the highest standard of ad quality, while pushing the boundaries of technical performance."  –Jarrett Wold, Sr. Director of Compliance Programs, IAB Tech Lab

About NewsBreak: 

NewsBreak was founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by Jeff Zheng, a former Yahoo! executive. As the nation's leading local news app, NewsBreak's mission is to make local information easily accessible and abundantly available, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. The company's long-term vision is to be the world's largest intelligent local information platform, connecting and empowering local users, local publishers and contributors, and local advertisers. To download NewsBreak or to learn how to join our fast-growing team, please visit www.newsbreak.com/about.

SOURCE NewsBreak

