Newsday Announces Working Moms Summit at Melville Headquarters with Featured Speaker Joan Lunden

June 3, 2026 Event to Bring Together Long Island's Working Moms for Insight, Connection and Support

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsday has announced it will host its first Working Moms Summit - a new event designed for women balancing careers, family, and everything in between. The event will connect Long Island's community of working moms and help them gain practical insights on navigating the region's high cost of living, managing the mental load of modern motherhood, parenting in a digital world, and sustaining your health and career through every stage of life. Hosted by Newsday's Elisa DiStefano, this inspiring program features expert-led sessions, a networking lunch, professional headshot opportunities, and more.

Newsday's Working Moms Summit will take place on June 3, 2026, at Newsday's Headquarters at 6 Corporate Center Drive, Melville, NY, from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm and will feature award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and former co-host of "Good Morning America" Joan Lunden. Joan is the longest-running female host in early morning television and a trusted voice for over 50 years. She is the mother of seven and brings a deeply personal perspective on balancing career and caregiving.

"At Newsday, we understand the unique challenges working moms face every day and especially here on Long Island," said Newsday's Publisher Debby Krenek. "This summit is about creating a space where women can connect, share experiences, and walk away with practical tools to support both their careers and their families."

Panels include a range of timely and relevant conversations designed to support and empower working mothers navigating career and family life on Long Island. Sessions such as Make 'Under': Shedding the Mental Load and Redefining Enough and Thriving — Not Just Surviving — on Long Island explore the pressures of modern parenting and the realities of managing cost of living, while offering practical strategies for building a more sustainable lifestyle. In Unfiltered: The Truth About Leadership, Motherhood, and Making It Work, senior leaders share honest insights into balancing ambition with family responsibilities. Additional discussions like The Digital Dilemma: Finding Balance for You and Your Kids address the challenges of raising children in a tech-driven world, and Midlife Momentum: Parenting, Perimenopause and Professional Power on Long Island highlights the intersection of career growth, parenting, and midlife health, providing a well-rounded program that reflects the complexities of life for today's working mothers.

Visit newsday.com/workingmoms for more details.

For more information, contact Newsday Communications Manager Tara Rogers, 631-843-2755, [email protected].

About Newsday Media Group

Newsday Media Group (NMG) is one of the nation's most dynamic media organizations, serving Long Island through its portfolio of mobile, digital, video, audio, print products and live events. With 19 Pulitzer Prizes and other esteemed awards for outstanding journalism, Newsday has evolved from a traditional newspaper into an innovative multimedia content generating machine. With strong local journalism and deep dive investigations which are important to all Long Islanders, Newsday continues its long tradition as the eyes and ears of Long Island. Newsday Live events provide experiences and conversations relevant to life on Long Island. Learn more at newsday.com.

SOURCE Newsday