NewStore Announces its Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration is Now Available for Salesforce Commerce Cloud via Salesforce AppExchange and LINK Marketplace

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a turnkey omnichannel store solution, today announced it has launched its "Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration" for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange and LINK Marketplace . As the first in-store solution for headless commerce, NewStore's objective is to make it easy for their customers to unify their digital and physical experiences by providing store associates with customer and product information that will help them engage with and sell to loyal buyers.

The NewStore Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration is a blueprint for NewStore systems integrators that are also leveraging Salesforce Commerce Cloud. It allows them to assess and accelerate their headless implementation journey by describing the architecture, APIs, and security considerations to implement these use cases during a customer project. At the product level, the guide describes the steps required to integrate Commerce Cloud Wish Lists and Einstein Product Recommendations in the NewStore Associate App. More specifically it offers the following for each feature:

Commerce Cloud Wish Lists: The ability to surface a customer's online wish list to store associates within the NewStore Associate App, which gives associates an easy way to add wish list items to a cart and leverage online shopping behavior to personalize in-store and remote selling experiences.

Einstein Product Recommendations: The ability to display Einstein AI predictive product recommendations within the NewStore Associate App, and enable associates to quickly add these recommendations to the customer's active shopping cart, boosting cart sizes, average order value (AOV), and store sales.

Built for Salesforce, NewStore is a turnkey omnichannel store solution that integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Order Management, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Salesforce Service Cloud. The NewStore Omnichannel Platform makes every retail interaction a superior customer and associate experience by offering capabilities that empower endless aisle, clienteling, store fulfillment, mobile checkout and store inventory.

"By acknowledging our headless capabilities, innovative omnichannel strategy, and proven success with brands using Commerce Cloud, these listings on AppExchange and LINK Marketplace put us on the forefront of the headless commerce rollout," said Stephan Schambach , Founder and CEO, NewStore.

, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business," said Lidiane Jones , EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With NewStore and Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to plan to inform and accelerate headless journeys."

About NewStore

NewStore is a turnkey omnichannel store solution for global DTC brands. In over 20 countries, the company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first cloud platform combining POS, order management, inventory, and clienteling. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Marine Layer, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

