NewStore appoints Mike DeSimone as New CEO

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a mobile-first unified commerce platform for global retail brands, today announced the appointment of Mike DeSimone as CEO. NewStore Founder Stephan Schambach will remain Chairman of the Board, ensuring that the company continues to evolve in line with his vision to make omnichannel simple. As CEO, DeSimone will leverage his extensive experience scaling commerce technology businesses to accelerate the company's growth further.

"NewStore is the go-to Unified Commerce Platform for global enterprise retailers facing the challenge of outdated, siloed systems. Our unique ability to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences worldwide sets us apart," said Schambach, "Mike's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the company's operations and offerings, ensuring our solutions, like our award-winning Omnichannel POS, evolve in line with the always-changing demands of the retail market."

DeSimone joins NewStore with more than two decades of experience leading high-growth commerce technology companies. At ShopKeep, he guided the POS provider through its acquisition by Lightspeed. Before that, as the CEO of Borderfree, he led the e-commerce platform from startup to public entity and eventual acquisition. His appointment as NewStore CEO caps off a year-long succession plan involving the NewStore Board of Directors, investors, and leadership team to transition the company into its next growth stage.

"Stepping in as CEO at this pivotal point for NewStore presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of retail technology, particularly for global enterprise retailers," said DeSimone. "My main focus will be on implementing concrete growth strategies that harness our team's talent and the strengths of our platform, ensuring we maintain our position as the industry's most powerful Unified Commerce Platform and Omnichannel POS for the world's greatest retail brands."

DeSimone will accelerate the company's mission to benefit customers through fast and high-impact innovations. His strategy will also center on enhancing and expanding the company's platform while empowering partners with essential capabilities to help retail brands unlock even more success across their stores, store associates, and shoppers. This approach underscores an on-going commitment from NewStore to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem for all our stakeholders.

To learn more about Mike DeSimone, read his Q&A with the CMO of NewStore, Phil Granof: https://www.newstore.com/articles/ceo-interview-mike-desimone/

NewStore provides a Unified Commerce Platform for global retail brands that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore provides the world's most advanced Omnichannel POS and Shopping App with built-in order management, inventory, clienteling, and loyalty. Leading retail organizations, such as Burton, Faherty Brand, Fossil Group, GANNI, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, UNTUCKit, and Vince, rely on NewStore to make every store a top door, every associate a top performer, and every customer a super fan. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

