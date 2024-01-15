NewStore Launches Global Report at NRF 2024 Assessing the Omnichannel Competence of 696 Retailers

News provided by

NewStore, Inc.

15 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

An analysis of brands' online, mobile, and in-store experiences reveals a notable gap in omnichannel technology adoption, underscoring the potential for improvement

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore, a mobile-first unified commerce platform for global retail brands, in partnership with commercetools and ChangeCX, today announced the results of its 2024 Omnichannel Leadership Report. In its 10th edition, the annual research initiative assessed the capabilities of 696 retail brands across 10 countries, providing the most comprehensive view of omnichannel retail technology adoption worldwide.

To assess the overall omnichannel competence of the brands, NewStore looked at each retailer's performance across three key experience categories: online, mobile, and in-store. The results determined the overall score percentages and score percentages for each report category. Through this process, NewStore identified the following brands as the 2024 Omnichannel Leaders: Scheels (US), Nordstrom (US), Massimo Dutti (ES), Golf Galaxy (US), and Foot Locker (US).

While it appears that a group of US brands are at the forefront of omnichannel adoption, that list doesn't tell the whole story. By looking at the regional scores across the online, mobile, and in-store experience categories, a few global trends emerge:

  • Online Experience: Out of the three categories assessed in the report, it's clear that brands have invested the most in their online experiences. This year, Australia took the top spot, with retailers from the region offering 55% of the assessed capabilities. North America came in second, with Canadian and US brands offering 48% and 45% of the capabilities, respectively. Lastly, European retailers offered 39% of the capabilities, but the UK (43%) and Spain (43%) scored the highest out of all the countries in this region.
  • Mobile Experience: Despite the popularity of mobile commerce, this year's findings revealed that only 32% of brands worldwide offer a dedicated native shopping app. Beyond that, when a retailer has an app, it lacks the basic features consumers demand. For instance, Australian brands that offer shopping apps scored the highest, yet they only offered 36% of the assessed features. Europe and North America scored even lower, with retailers in both regions seeing a 34% feature adoption rate. However, it's worth noting that Spain led all the other individual countries, with its brands offering 38% of the assessed mobile app features.
  • In-Store Experience: This year's report also proved that brands worldwide have a lot of work to do when it comes to modernizing their in-store experiences. From a regional perspective, North America took the top spot, but US and Canadian retailers only offered 21% of the assessed capabilities. Europe came in second, with brands in this region seeing a 14% adoption rate, but individual country performances from Spain (34%), Germany (17%), and the UK (17%) drove the average score up. Australia didn't even break into the top five country list because retailers in this region have only adopted 10% of the assessed capabilities.

Overall, the research found that even though brands are making progress, there is room for improvement across all channels. The average overall score for the retailers assessed was just 43 out of 100, indicating considerable gaps in online, mobile, and in-store capabilities. This presents a significant opportunity for organizations to improve and transform. By taking the proper steps, they can capitalize on this potential and differentiate themselves from the competition.

"The findings from the 2024 Omnichannel Leadership Report are clear. The retail industry is evolving rapidly, and while some brands are flourishing, others risk falling behind," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Retail organizations need to take a holistic and continuous approach to improve their omnichannel capabilities because in this new retail era, it's adapt or perish. It's as simple as that.

"In today's commerce landscape, omnichannel is paramount. With over 50% of customers engaging across three to five channels per journey, a unified approach is essential," added Michael Scholz, VP Product & Customer Marketing, commercetools. "Composable commerce is the key, offering a flexible, scalable solution that enables businesses to launch capabilities faster and stay ahead of customer expectations while reducing costs. Embracing the composable approach is not just a choice but a strategic imperative in navigating a successful omnichannel experience."

To remove bias, a team of third-party mystery shoppers conducted the research. NewStore also excluded the 80+ plus brands on its platform from the study, which by definition would be omnichannel leaders.

For more data and analysis, download the report for free here, or pick up a hard copy at the NewStore booth (#1003) during NRF 2024. To find out if your brand is one of the 696 NewStore researched, contact [email protected] and receive a custom data presentation.

About NewStore
NewStore provides a Unified Commerce Platform for global retail brands that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore provides a revolutionary Omnichannel POS and Shopping App with built-in order management, inventory, clienteling, and loyalty. Leading retail organizations, such as Burton, Faherty Brand, Fossil Group, GANNI, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, UNTUCKit, and Vince, rely on NewStore to make every store a top door, every associate a top performer, and every customer a super fan. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com.

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

Also from this source

Fossil Group Selects NewStore Omnichannel Platform to Transform its Shopping Experience Globally

Fossil Group Selects NewStore Omnichannel Platform to Transform its Shopping Experience Globally

NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is now...
AllSaints Partners with NewStore to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation Journey

AllSaints Partners with NewStore to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation Journey

NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced AllSaints will roll out its mobile...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.