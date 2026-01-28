Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 18th annual 2026 Best New Product Awards winners spotlighting the new products that stand out to Americans

News provided by

Best New Product Awards Inc.

Jan 28, 2026, 08:00 ET

Best New Product Winners across Food and Beverage, Beauty, Health and Personal Care, and Household, Pet and Kids products.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek are proud to announce the winners of the 18th annual 2026 Best New Product Awards™, America's most credible consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, more than 10,000 Americans participated in a nationwide survey, evaluating products across 112 categories. Spanning Food, Beverage, and Beauty to Household Care, Pet, and Kids products, the winners represent some of the most exciting and innovative new product launches for categories consumers use every day, chosen by real American shoppers who have purchased, tried, and loved them.

"With so many options on store shelves today, it can be overwhelming for consumers to know which products to try," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "The Best New Product Awards simplify that decision by spotlighting the products that stand out to Americans. The Best New Product Awards serve as a trusted guide to discovering new products that genuinely deliver on their promises. Each year, we see brands proudly leverage their Best New Product Awards wins across packaging, social media, in-store promotions, and e-commerce to drive awareness and purchase."

Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International says "Consumers recognize and trust the Best New Product Awards logo because it's backed by real shopper insights and rigorous research from BrandSpark. That credibility is what helps winning brands break through on shelf, and drive sales. Most consumers aren't even aware of most new products that launch each year, and this award helps consumers learn about ones that are truly worth trying. It is the only new product award that is backed by iconic media brand Newsweek and the only new product award that supports all new products as soon as they submit their new product entry."

The 2026 Best New Product Awards winners will be honored at an exclusive industry celebration on April 23rd in Manhattan, NYC. This invitation-only event will bring together top brand leaders, innovators and industry executives to recognize the most outstanding new product launches in the U.S. market. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, celebrate their achievements, and gain national visibility as their winning products are showcased in partnership with Newsweek.

The 2026 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. To learn more about the program and this year's winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com.

Some key takeaways from the Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark American Shopper Study:

American shoppers want the best products they can afford. Overall, 8 in 10 Americans report they like trying new products, representing a large and receptive audience for product innovation. However, U.S. shoppers continue to approach purchases of new products with heightened scrutiny, carefully weighing price against perceived improvement. With cost-of-living increases, 7 in 10 say they've taken steps to manage spending. Still, value — not simply the lowest price — remains the real goal, with the majority agreeing they focus on good value rather than the cheapest option.

Americans continue to believe in the power of innovation to deliver value: 2 in 3 are willing to pay a little more for a new product if they expect it to be better than their current option. Consumers are not simply trading down; they are trading carefully. New products must clearly demonstrate why they are worth choosing, and often why their premium is justified.

Meaningful innovation justifies a premium

Interest in product innovation is reflected in Americans' behaviour: 3 in 5 actively look for new products while shopping. Innovation remains a powerful differentiator when it promises clear, tangible benefits. At the same time, 50% say there are too many new products to keep up with. For brands, this means innovation must be easy to spot, easy to understand, and easy to justify — underscoring the role of the Best New Product Awards program.

Trust and credibility still matter in guiding choice

As Americans continue to seek reassurance that a product's claims will translate into real-world performance, independently validated recognition remains an important influence on purchase decisions. Consumer-voted awards are viewed as a credible shortcut for identifying which new products to try in a crowded marketplace. 80% say awards are trustworthy when determined by real consumers who've used the products, which is true for the Best New Product Awards.

THE 2026 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS WINNERS REFLECT EVOLVING CONSUMER PRIORITIES:

Innovation that delivers functional improvement

Shoppers are not simply seeking lower prices, but better performance. In household, personal care, and home technology categories, proven efficacy is among the most influential product claims. The most appealing innovations promise clear solutions and superior results. Winners such as Shark StainForce Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, and Dawn Platinum PowerSuds Dish Soap demonstrate how functional improvements can justify trade-ups, even in a value-conscious environment.

Everyday foods made more craveable

Taste continues to be a powerful driver of trial, with 78% saying it is the most important consideration when choosing food products. The highest consumer appeal scores are earned by foods promising indulgent flavors, familiar comfort, and sensory reward. Winners such as ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Garlic Provola & Roasted Vegetable Flatbread, STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese, Reese's OREO Cookie, and SOUR PATCH KIDS Strips highlight how craveable, flavor-forward innovation remains a key way to capture attention and trial.

Convenience designed for modern lifestyles

69% of Americans say they look for products that will make their life easier, including those that simplify everyday routines. Convenience resonates most when it enhances the experience without compromising quality. Winners like Ben's Original Single-Serve Rice Cups, Swiffer Sweep & Mop Deluxe 2-in-1 Kit, and Petlibro Air Smart Feeder reflect continued demand for time-saving, intuitive solutions across food, home, and pet care.

Health-forward choices without compromise

Health remains a strong motivator, with 2 in 3 believing that smart nutritional and wellness choices give them greater control over their future health. Best New Product Awards winners supporting health-focused lifestyles include Chobani 20G Protein Greek Yogurt, Oikos Protein Shake, Neuriva Memory 3D, and OLLY Period Hero. These products achieve strong appeal by combining functional health benefits with great taste, accessibility, and everyday usability.

Conscious choices that still deliver on quality

As Americans balance curiosity with caution, alignment with personal values helps innovation breakthrough. Teledoc Health and Luna In-Home Physical Therapy offer services that reduce barriers and improve affordability of quality healthcare, resonating with the needs and values of Americans. In consumer products, winners such as Khloud Popcorn and Goodles Deluxe Mac & Cheese are better-for-you choices that increase sustainability while offering great taste and meeting dietary needs.

2026 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

Goodles Deluxe Mac & Cheese

Better-for-you Mac & Cheese

Sara Lee Half Loaf: Whole Wheat,
Sourdough, Hawaiian

Bread

Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola

Caffeinated Sparkling Water

SOUR PATCH KIDS strips

Candy

Progresso Pitmaster Soups

Canned Soup

ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Burrata

Cheese

Reese's OREO Cup

Chocolate Snack

Whole Moon Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk

Califia Farms Cold Brew Espresso Blend

Cold Brew Coffee

Dunkin' Cold Foam Creamers

Cold Foam Creamers

Reese's OREO Cookie

Cookie

Cheez-It Crunch

Crackers

Texas Roadhouse Dairy Dips

Dips

Hidden Valley Ranch - 7 new flavors

Dressings

ALDI-Exclusive Summit Waves Energy

Energy Drink

DOLE Colada Royale Pineapple

Fresh Fruit

Farm Rich Buffalo Style Chicken Roll-Ups

Frozen Appetizers & Snacks

Eggland's Best Gouda & Spinach Omelets

Frozen Egg Breakfast

ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Garlic
Provola or Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

Frozen Flatbread / Pizza

STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms 2% Ultra-
Filtered Milk

Milk

A-Sha x Hello Kitty Mochi Pancake Mix

Pancake Mix

Trader Joe's Organic Radiatore Pasta

Pasta

Rao's Lemon Parmesan and Creamy
Marinara With Mascarpone Sauces

Pasta Sauce

Laughing Cow Plant-Based Cheese

Plant-Based Cheese

Lifeway Foods Probiotic Smoothie +
Collagen

Pre/Probiotic Smoothie

Stellar Pretzel Thins

Pretzels

MUSH Protein Bars

Protein Bars

Catalina Crunch Protein Granola

Protein Granola

Bob's Red Mill Overnight Protein Oats

Protein Oats/Oatmeal

egglife Power Pasta

Protein Pasta

Khloud Popcorn

Protein Popcorn/Chips

Oikos Protein Shake

Protein Shake

Eggo Buttermilk Vanilla Protein Waffles

Protein Waffles

Eggland's Best Four Cheese Quiche

Quiche

Ben's Original Single-Serve Cups

Ready-to-Heat Rice

ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Rioja
Riserva

Red Wine (under $20)

ALDI-Exclusive PurAqua Italian Sparkling
Water

Sparkling Water

Président Rondelé Spreadable Cheese

Spreadable Cheese

ALDI-Exclusive Benton's Mini Waffle
Cones

Waffle Cone Snack

ALDI-Exclusive Bear Bros Sauvignon
Blanc

White Wine (under $20)

Flavortown Wing Sauces

Wing Sauce

Chobani 20G Protein Greek Yogurt

Yogurt

WINNING PRODUCT

HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &
KIDS CATEGORIES

Head & Shoulders Bare Sensitive Scalp
Care

Anti-Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner

Beli At-Home Fertility Test for Women

At-Home Fertility Tests for Women

VTech V-Hush Rocker Sound & Motion
Stroller Soother

Baby Rocker

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Oatmeal
Smooth & Exfoliating Bar Soap

Bar Soap

Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

Body Lotion

Olay Super Serum Body Wash

Body Wash

Neuriva Memory 3D

Brain Health Supplements

Medela Pump In Style Pro

Breast Milk Pump

Mucinex Children's Mighty Chews Cold &
Flu

Children's Cough & Cold Medicine

Lactéol diarrhEase Kids

Children's Digestive Health

Mucinex Kickstart Severe Congestion &
Cough

Cough & Cold Relief

Pampers Cruisers 360° Pull-On Diaper

Diapers

OPTASE LIFE Sensitive Eye Daily Renewal
Cream

Eye Cream

Blink Nourish Lubricating Eye Drops

Eye Drops

Neutrogena Collagen Bank Broad
Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer

Face Moisturizer with SPF

Neutrogena Collagen Bank 15% Pure
Vitamin C Serum

Face Serum

Coppertone Sport Face SPF 60+ 2.5 oz

Face Sunscreen

Aveeno Calm + Restore Foaming Cleanser

Foam Face Cleansers

Supergut GLP-1 Daily Support

GLP-1 Support Supplements

SheaMoisture Kalahari Melon Curl Stretch
Multi-Tasking Volume Cream

Hair Care for Curly Hair

Burt's Bees Tinted Boosted Lip Balm

Lip Balm

CoverGirl Lash Blast Supercloud Mascara

Mascara

AXE Cherry Spritz Premium Deodorant
Body Spray 4 Oz Can

Men's Body Spray

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant
Spray Marine + Blue Cypress

Men's Deodorant

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Hydrating
Body & Face Wash Pump

Men's Face and Body Wash

Premom Sperm Fortify

Men's Fertility

NIVEA MEN Age Defense Advanced
Serum

Men's Skincare

LISTERINE Clinical Solutions Sensitive
Teeth Mouthwash

Mouthwash

Biofreeze Ultraflex Patch

Pain Relief Patches

Neutrogena Hair Restore Advanced Growth
Scalp Serum

Scalp Serum

Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and
Conditioner

Shampoo & Conditioner

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Blurring Skin
Tint

Skin Tint with SPF

Crest 3DWhite Deep Stain Remover
Toothpaste

Toothpaste

Select Proformance ELITE Whey Protein
Isolate

Whey Protein Powder

SheaMoisture Vitamin C + Niacinamide
Even Tone Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

Women's Deodorant/Antiperspirant

OLLY Period Hero

Women's Health Supplements

WINNING PRODUCT

HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE & PET
CATEGORIES

Ninja CRISPi PRO

Air Fryer

Ninja BlendBOSS

Blender

Shark StainForce

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Mrs. Meyer's Cat Deodorizing Spritz: White
Peach, Sweet Chamomile

Cat Deodorizer

Dawn Platinum PowerSuds Dish Soap

Dish Soap

Whirlpool 24" Stainless Steel Dishwasher
with Spin&Load Rack and AI Intelligent
Wash - 50 dBA

Dishwasher under $1500

Mrs. Meyer's Dog Deodorizing Spritz: White
Peach, Sweet Chamomile

Dog Deodorizer

Blue Buffalo Love Made Fresh

Dog Food

Earth Rated 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo

Dog Shampoo

Chewsday Dental Chews

Dog Treats

Mrs. Meyer's Blueberry Collection Hand
Soap

Hand Soap

EufyCam S4

Home Security Devices

Gain Tango Scent Boosters in Strawberry +
Shea

In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster

Tide Original Liquid Laundry Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Sealy Posturepedic Collection

Mattress under $1500

Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe, 2-in-1
Floor Mopping and Sweeping Kit

Mop

Mrs. Meyer's Blueberry Collection Multi-
Surface Everyday Cleaning

Multi-Surface Cleaning

Amazon Echo Show 15 (2nd Gen)

Smart Home Hub

Petlibro Air Smart Feeder

Smart Pet Devices

GLAD ForceFlex MaxStrength Bahama
Bliss Trash Bags

Trash Bag

Spruce Power Wand Weed & Grass Killer

Weed & Grass Killer

WINNING PRODUCT

QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM
CATEGORIES

Jack-in-the-Box Sourdough Scrambler

Breakfast Meals & Items

Sonic Pretzel Bacon Smasher Burger

Burger

Chick-fil-A Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Wendy's Chicken Tenders

Chicken Strips

Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust

Pizza

Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Chips

Sides

Dunkin' Cereal N' Milk Latte

Specialty Coffee Beverage

Subway Ham & Turkey Stacker

Turkey Sandwich

WINNING PRODUCT

SERVICE CATEGORIES

Groomit

Mobile Pet Grooming Services

Luna In-Home Physical Therapy Expansion

Mobile Physical Therapy

Citi Strata Elite Card

Rewards Credit Card

Teladoc Health

Telehealth Services

About Newsweek: Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia. 

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and the newly-launched Worth it! Awards.

*Permission from Best New Product Awards Inc. is required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

For interview requests or more information on the Awards, please contact:
Kim Diamond, VP, Best New Product Awards, [email protected]

For more information regarding BrandSpark's extensive shopper and trust insights, please contact: Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International, [email protected]

SOURCE Best New Product Awards Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 17th annual 2025 Best New Product Awards winners

Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 17th annual 2025 Best New Product Awards winners

Best New Product Winners Across Food and Beverage, Beauty, Health and Personal Care, and Household, Pet and Baby products. NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics