Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 18th annual 2026 Best New Product Awards winners spotlighting the new products that stand out to Americans

Best New Product Winners across Food and Beverage, Beauty, Health and Personal Care, and Household, Pet and Kids products.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek are proud to announce the winners of the 18th annual 2026 Best New Product Awards™, America's most credible consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, more than 10,000 Americans participated in a nationwide survey, evaluating products across 112 categories. Spanning Food, Beverage, and Beauty to Household Care, Pet, and Kids products, the winners represent some of the most exciting and innovative new product launches for categories consumers use every day, chosen by real American shoppers who have purchased, tried, and loved them.

"With so many options on store shelves today, it can be overwhelming for consumers to know which products to try," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "The Best New Product Awards simplify that decision by spotlighting the products that stand out to Americans. The Best New Product Awards serve as a trusted guide to discovering new products that genuinely deliver on their promises. Each year, we see brands proudly leverage their Best New Product Awards wins across packaging, social media, in-store promotions, and e-commerce to drive awareness and purchase."

Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International says "Consumers recognize and trust the Best New Product Awards logo because it's backed by real shopper insights and rigorous research from BrandSpark. That credibility is what helps winning brands break through on shelf, and drive sales. Most consumers aren't even aware of most new products that launch each year, and this award helps consumers learn about ones that are truly worth trying. It is the only new product award that is backed by iconic media brand Newsweek and the only new product award that supports all new products as soon as they submit their new product entry."

The 2026 Best New Product Awards winners will be honored at an exclusive industry celebration on April 23rd in Manhattan, NYC. This invitation-only event will bring together top brand leaders, innovators and industry executives to recognize the most outstanding new product launches in the U.S. market. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, celebrate their achievements, and gain national visibility as their winning products are showcased in partnership with Newsweek.

The 2026 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. To learn more about the program and this year's winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com .

Some key takeaways from the Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark American Shopper Study:

American shoppers want the best products they can afford. Overall, 8 in 10 Americans report they like trying new products, representing a large and receptive audience for product innovation. However, U.S. shoppers continue to approach purchases of new products with heightened scrutiny, carefully weighing price against perceived improvement. With cost-of-living increases, 7 in 10 say they've taken steps to manage spending. Still, value — not simply the lowest price — remains the real goal, with the majority agreeing they focus on good value rather than the cheapest option.

Americans continue to believe in the power of innovation to deliver value: 2 in 3 are willing to pay a little more for a new product if they expect it to be better than their current option. Consumers are not simply trading down; they are trading carefully. New products must clearly demonstrate why they are worth choosing, and often why their premium is justified.

Meaningful innovation justifies a premium

Interest in product innovation is reflected in Americans' behaviour: 3 in 5 actively look for new products while shopping. Innovation remains a powerful differentiator when it promises clear, tangible benefits. At the same time, 50% say there are too many new products to keep up with. For brands, this means innovation must be easy to spot, easy to understand, and easy to justify — underscoring the role of the Best New Product Awards program.

Trust and credibility still matter in guiding choice

As Americans continue to seek reassurance that a product's claims will translate into real-world performance, independently validated recognition remains an important influence on purchase decisions. Consumer-voted awards are viewed as a credible shortcut for identifying which new products to try in a crowded marketplace. 80% say awards are trustworthy when determined by real consumers who've used the products, which is true for the Best New Product Awards.

THE 2026 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS WINNERS REFLECT EVOLVING CONSUMER PRIORITIES:

Innovation that delivers functional improvement

Shoppers are not simply seeking lower prices, but better performance. In household, personal care, and home technology categories, proven efficacy is among the most influential product claims. The most appealing innovations promise clear solutions and superior results. Winners such as Shark StainForce Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, and Dawn Platinum PowerSuds Dish Soap demonstrate how functional improvements can justify trade-ups, even in a value-conscious environment.

Everyday foods made more craveable

Taste continues to be a powerful driver of trial, with 78% saying it is the most important consideration when choosing food products. The highest consumer appeal scores are earned by foods promising indulgent flavors, familiar comfort, and sensory reward. Winners such as ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Garlic Provola & Roasted Vegetable Flatbread, STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese, Reese's OREO Cookie, and SOUR PATCH KIDS Strips highlight how craveable, flavor-forward innovation remains a key way to capture attention and trial.

Convenience designed for modern lifestyles

69% of Americans say they look for products that will make their life easier, including those that simplify everyday routines. Convenience resonates most when it enhances the experience without compromising quality. Winners like Ben's Original Single-Serve Rice Cups, Swiffer Sweep & Mop Deluxe 2-in-1 Kit, and Petlibro Air Smart Feeder reflect continued demand for time-saving, intuitive solutions across food, home, and pet care.

Health-forward choices without compromise

Health remains a strong motivator, with 2 in 3 believing that smart nutritional and wellness choices give them greater control over their future health. Best New Product Awards winners supporting health-focused lifestyles include Chobani 20G Protein Greek Yogurt, Oikos Protein Shake, Neuriva Memory 3D, and OLLY Period Hero. These products achieve strong appeal by combining functional health benefits with great taste, accessibility, and everyday usability.

Conscious choices that still deliver on quality

As Americans balance curiosity with caution, alignment with personal values helps innovation breakthrough. Teledoc Health and Luna In-Home Physical Therapy offer services that reduce barriers and improve affordability of quality healthcare, resonating with the needs and values of Americans. In consumer products, winners such as Khloud Popcorn and Goodles Deluxe Mac & Cheese are better-for-you choices that increase sustainability while offering great taste and meeting dietary needs.

2026 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES Goodles Deluxe Mac & Cheese Better-for-you Mac & Cheese Sara Lee Half Loaf: Whole Wheat,

Sourdough, Hawaiian Bread Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola Caffeinated Sparkling Water SOUR PATCH KIDS strips Candy Progresso Pitmaster Soups Canned Soup ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Burrata Cheese Reese's OREO Cup Chocolate Snack Whole Moon Coconut Milk Coconut Milk Califia Farms Cold Brew Espresso Blend Cold Brew Coffee Dunkin' Cold Foam Creamers Cold Foam Creamers Reese's OREO Cookie Cookie Cheez-It Crunch Crackers Texas Roadhouse Dairy Dips Dips Hidden Valley Ranch - 7 new flavors Dressings ALDI-Exclusive Summit Waves Energy Energy Drink DOLE Colada Royale Pineapple Fresh Fruit Farm Rich Buffalo Style Chicken Roll-Ups Frozen Appetizers & Snacks Eggland's Best Gouda & Spinach Omelets Frozen Egg Breakfast ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Garlic

Provola or Roasted Vegetable Flatbread Frozen Flatbread / Pizza STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese Mac & Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms 2% Ultra-

Filtered Milk Milk A-Sha x Hello Kitty Mochi Pancake Mix Pancake Mix Trader Joe's Organic Radiatore Pasta Pasta Rao's Lemon Parmesan and Creamy

Marinara With Mascarpone Sauces Pasta Sauce Laughing Cow Plant-Based Cheese Plant-Based Cheese Lifeway Foods Probiotic Smoothie +

Collagen Pre/Probiotic Smoothie Stellar Pretzel Thins Pretzels MUSH Protein Bars Protein Bars Catalina Crunch Protein Granola Protein Granola Bob's Red Mill Overnight Protein Oats Protein Oats/Oatmeal egglife Power Pasta Protein Pasta Khloud Popcorn Protein Popcorn/Chips Oikos Protein Shake Protein Shake Eggo Buttermilk Vanilla Protein Waffles Protein Waffles Eggland's Best Four Cheese Quiche Quiche Ben's Original Single-Serve Cups Ready-to-Heat Rice ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Rioja

Riserva Red Wine (under $20) ALDI-Exclusive PurAqua Italian Sparkling

Water Sparkling Water Président Rondelé Spreadable Cheese Spreadable Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Benton's Mini Waffle

Cones Waffle Cone Snack ALDI-Exclusive Bear Bros Sauvignon

Blanc White Wine (under $20) Flavortown Wing Sauces Wing Sauce Chobani 20G Protein Greek Yogurt Yogurt

WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &

KIDS CATEGORIES Head & Shoulders Bare Sensitive Scalp

Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner Beli At-Home Fertility Test for Women At-Home Fertility Tests for Women VTech V-Hush Rocker Sound & Motion

Stroller Soother Baby Rocker SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Oatmeal

Smooth & Exfoliating Bar Soap Bar Soap Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion Body Lotion Olay Super Serum Body Wash Body Wash Neuriva Memory 3D Brain Health Supplements Medela Pump In Style Pro Breast Milk Pump Mucinex Children's Mighty Chews Cold &

Flu Children's Cough & Cold Medicine Lactéol diarrhEase Kids Children's Digestive Health Mucinex Kickstart Severe Congestion &

Cough Cough & Cold Relief Pampers Cruisers 360° Pull-On Diaper Diapers OPTASE LIFE Sensitive Eye Daily Renewal

Cream Eye Cream Blink Nourish Lubricating Eye Drops Eye Drops Neutrogena Collagen Bank Broad

Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer Face Moisturizer with SPF Neutrogena Collagen Bank 15% Pure

Vitamin C Serum Face Serum Coppertone Sport Face SPF 60+ 2.5 oz Face Sunscreen Aveeno Calm + Restore Foaming Cleanser Foam Face Cleansers Supergut GLP-1 Daily Support GLP-1 Support Supplements SheaMoisture Kalahari Melon Curl Stretch

Multi-Tasking Volume Cream Hair Care for Curly Hair Burt's Bees Tinted Boosted Lip Balm Lip Balm CoverGirl Lash Blast Supercloud Mascara Mascara AXE Cherry Spritz Premium Deodorant

Body Spray 4 Oz Can Men's Body Spray Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant

Spray Marine + Blue Cypress Men's Deodorant Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Hydrating

Body & Face Wash Pump Men's Face and Body Wash Premom Sperm Fortify Men's Fertility NIVEA MEN Age Defense Advanced

Serum Men's Skincare LISTERINE Clinical Solutions Sensitive

Teeth Mouthwash Mouthwash Biofreeze Ultraflex Patch Pain Relief Patches Neutrogena Hair Restore Advanced Growth

Scalp Serum Scalp Serum Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and

Conditioner Shampoo & Conditioner COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Blurring Skin

Tint Skin Tint with SPF Crest 3DWhite Deep Stain Remover

Toothpaste Toothpaste Select Proformance ELITE Whey Protein

Isolate Whey Protein Powder SheaMoisture Vitamin C + Niacinamide

Even Tone Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Women's Deodorant/Antiperspirant OLLY Period Hero Women's Health Supplements

WINNING PRODUCT HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE & PET

CATEGORIES Ninja CRISPi PRO Air Fryer Ninja BlendBOSS Blender Shark StainForce Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Mrs. Meyer's Cat Deodorizing Spritz: White

Peach, Sweet Chamomile Cat Deodorizer Dawn Platinum PowerSuds Dish Soap Dish Soap Whirlpool 24" Stainless Steel Dishwasher

with Spin&Load Rack and AI Intelligent

Wash - 50 dBA Dishwasher under $1500 Mrs. Meyer's Dog Deodorizing Spritz: White

Peach, Sweet Chamomile Dog Deodorizer Blue Buffalo Love Made Fresh Dog Food Earth Rated 3-in-1 Dog Shampoo Dog Shampoo Chewsday Dental Chews Dog Treats Mrs. Meyer's Blueberry Collection Hand

Soap Hand Soap EufyCam S4 Home Security Devices Gain Tango Scent Boosters in Strawberry +

Shea In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Tide Original Liquid Laundry Detergent Laundry Detergent Sealy Posturepedic Collection Mattress under $1500 Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe, 2-in-1

Floor Mopping and Sweeping Kit Mop Mrs. Meyer's Blueberry Collection Multi-

Surface Everyday Cleaning Multi-Surface Cleaning Amazon Echo Show 15 (2nd Gen) Smart Home Hub Petlibro Air Smart Feeder Smart Pet Devices GLAD ForceFlex MaxStrength Bahama

Bliss Trash Bags Trash Bag Spruce Power Wand Weed & Grass Killer Weed & Grass Killer

WINNING PRODUCT QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM

CATEGORIES Jack-in-the-Box Sourdough Scrambler Breakfast Meals & Items Sonic Pretzel Bacon Smasher Burger Burger Chick-fil-A Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich Chicken Sandwich Wendy's Chicken Tenders Chicken Strips Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Chips Sides Dunkin' Cereal N' Milk Latte Specialty Coffee Beverage Subway Ham & Turkey Stacker Turkey Sandwich

WINNING PRODUCT SERVICE CATEGORIES Groomit Mobile Pet Grooming Services Luna In-Home Physical Therapy Expansion Mobile Physical Therapy Citi Strata Elite Card Rewards Credit Card Teladoc Health Telehealth Services

