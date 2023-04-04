NEWSWEEK ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL 'WORLD'S GREATEST AUTO DISRUPTORS'

Executives and Teams from Ford, Toyota, Lamborghini & Rolls Royce Honored Today at Newsweek World Trade Center Headquarters

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has released its second annual list of the "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors," recognizing the executives and companies that pushed the boundaries of the auto industry this year. Newsweek's "Auto Disruptors" are leading the industry in both practices and products, even as it is still experiencing the lingering effects of the pandemic. This year's esteemed winners are being honored for moving full speed ahead on innovation, solving longstanding problems, incorporating cutting edge technology and for pushing the limits of propulsion. Their accomplishments are the result of over a decade of planning in technology, sustainability, and product innovation.

The "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors" of 2023 are:

Visionary of the Year Award – Oliver Zipse , Chairman of the Board of BMW AG

, Chairman of the Board of BMW AG Executive of the Year Award – Akio Toyoda , Chairman of the Board of Toyota Motor Corporation

, Chairman of the Board of Toyota Motor Corporation Designer of the Year Award – Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer, Hyundai Motor Group

R&D Team of the Year Award - BMW

Powertrain of the Year Award – Lucid Motors

Marketing of the Year Award – Genesis

Sustainability of the Year Award - Lamborghini

Technology of the Year Award – Ford Pro

Legacy of Disruption Award – Torsten Muller -Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce

"These auto disruptors are changing not just the way we drive but the way we live," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "Most of us spend a lot of time in our cars. Our honorees are making cars more sustainable, safer, more accessible, more comfortable and even more interactive."

"I believe that in times of crisis two paths appear before us. One is a path of short-term success or quick victory. The other is a path that leads back to the essential qualities and philosophies that gave us strength. I chose the latter," said Akio Toyoda, Chairman, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Newsweek's "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors" Executive of the Year. "That's why we have a balanced multi-path approach. All of us are on a journey toward the unknown. We know that reducing as many emissions as possible as fast as possible means acting today with flexibility for customers today and tomorrow – and beyond. The world will not suddenly jump from the present to the future. The future will be created by accumulating past, present, and future, from low emission to zero carbon emission choices."

Newsweek will be giving out the awards at an in-person ceremony later today at Newsweek's headquarters at One World Trade Center. The event will include a panel discussion on economic and sustainability issues' impact on the automotive industry, as well as a look at the disruptors list, hosted by Newsweek's Senior Auto's Editor Eileen Falkenberg-Hull and Nicole Wakelin, a journalist with over a decade of experience on the autos beat.

The panelists will include:

Stephanie Brinley , Associate Director, Research and Analysis, S&P

, Associate Director, Research and Analysis, S&P Paul Waattii, Manager of Industry Insights at AutoPacific

Tyson Jominy , Vice President of Automotive Consulting at J.D. Power

"It exciting to celebrate a new group of automotive innovators in the second edition of our 'World's Greatest Auto Disruptors' list," said Falkenberg-Hull. "We created this award to shine a light on the speed of innovation, the emerging culture of impact and sustainability and, most importantly, on these dynamic leaders who make it all happen because of their intrepid creativity and visionary leadership."

To view the entire "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors" feature package, go to newsweek.com/auto-disruptors-2023.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 50 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

