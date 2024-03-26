NEWSWEEK HONORS THOMAS J. DOLL WITH LEGACY OF DISRUPTION AWARD FOR HIS WORK AND ACHIEVEMENTS WITH SUBARU

Former President & CEO of Subaru of America Recognized at World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards at Newsweek World Trade Center Headquarters



CAMDEN, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Subaru of America, Inc. President and CEO Thomas J. Doll has received the "Legacy of Disruption" honor at the third annual Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors awards. The awards ceremony takes place just ahead of the New York International Auto Show at Newsweek's headquarters in One World Trade Center in New York City.

The award is given to an individual who has driven fundamental and transformative change in the automotive market with measurable, real-world results achieved over decades in the industry. The award honors Doll's work implementing the Share the Love® Event in 2008 and pushing Subaru to become "More Than a Car Company," disrupting the auto industry and becoming a trailblazer and a blueprint for corporate philanthropic initiatives. These efforts enabled Subaru and its retailers to work together in building trust with customers while separating themselves from competitors.

Thomas J. Doll, former President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc.: "It is an honor to receive this award and share it with my extended Subaru family. I am eternally grateful for all the passionate people I have met along my journey and most importantly, for the work we did to come together with a purpose. At its core, our business is about building trusting relationships, which is the foundation that allows us to differentiate our brand. I'm proud to leave a legacy of disruption by recognizing when change was needed, never being afraid to try something new, and working collaboratively to transform the impact we can have on the world around us."

During Doll's tenure of almost 42 years, he helmed a remarkable transformation of the Subaru brand, reaching an unprecedented 11 years of consecutive sales growth including setting an all-time record of 700,117 vehicle sales in 2019. He changed the relationship with Subaru retailers to consistently be ranked at the top of the industry, encouraged employees to feel confident in themselves, and dedicated space to enriching the lives of employees, retailers, vendor partners and customers. He was most recently serving the company as an advisor and helping leadership transition to the next generation before officially retiring in January of this year.

This year's World's Greatest Auto Disruptors were selected from a list of candidates compiled by Newsweek, which considered every major automaker and was based on their cumulative merits for the past year. Winners were chosen based on their executive decision making, corporate strategy, product development, and publicity that is driving fundamental, transformative change in the automotive market, with the Legacy of Disruption Award honoring an individual who has achieved these results over decades in the industry.

