Newsweek Names Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in the mid-size company category. The 2024 list features companies "recognized by their employees for genuinely respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life."

ATS employs talent from diverse backgrounds and skill levels to grow in their careers and help execute its mission to make factories run better.
James Hefti, Vice President of Human Resources at ATS said, "We take a proactive approach to recruiting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce that reflects the communities and customers we serve. Our presence and five-star ranking on Newsweek's elite list is an honor and testament to our efforts toward inclusiveness and well-being to drive innovation and organizational success."

The industrial services provider's workforce is a fundamental asset to the organization and its customers, and one that supports its cultural commitment to live safety, value employees, engage customers, and deliver results. ATS employs talent from diverse backgrounds and skill levels to grow in their careers and help execute its mission to make factories run better.

"For example, having veterans comprise approximately 20% of our workforce is a tremendous source of pride," added Hefti. "Through recruiting and alliance initiatives, including our new U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program partnership, ATS is steadfast in our commitment to hire, train, and support veterans and exiting service members for technician and leadership roles."

To compile its list, Newsweek partnered with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group to examine publicly available data, interview HR professionals, and conduct more than 220,000 independent surveys of U.S. workers about employers they were familiar with, yielding over 1.5 million company reviews. 

About Advanced Technology Services: 
Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safetypeopleprocesses, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Tina Stallone
Manager, Marketing Communications
847-781-6747
[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

