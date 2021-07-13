Newsweek Names Dr. Bob Basu of Houston a Top Breast Augmentation Surgeon in the Nation

HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Newsweek ranks Houston board certified plastic surgeon Dr. C. Bob Basu one of the top breast augmentation surgeons in the nation. The report, "America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2021," recognizes plastic surgeons who stand out within the field, and was compiled using surveys of fellow plastic surgeons throughout the country.

Dr. Bob Basu of Houston has been named a top plastic surgeon in the nation for breast augmentation. As an author of the internationally recognized textbook "Cosmetic Breast Surgery," Dr. Basu is a thought leader in aesthetic breast surgery.

"I'm honored and humbled to be one of the surgeons recognized by Newsweek," said Dr. Basu. "It is because of my patients' loyalty and appreciation that the practice has grown to be what it is today. It's not lost on me that patients have many options when it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon."

As an author of the internationally recognized textbook Cosmetic Breast Surgery , Dr. Basu is a thought leader in aesthetic breast surgery. As an Allergan Black Diamond breast implant provider, his practice is ranked in the top 1% of breast implant practices in the nation. He has also been named an H Texas Magazine Top Doc in Plastic Surgery for over 14 years. He currently serves as Vice President of Finance for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"My goal with every procedure is to make a connection with my patients and create a plan to enhance their natural beauty," said Dr. Basu. "With breast augmentation in particular, it is key for me to spend time learning what the patient wants to ensure we achieve their desired aesthetic."

Dr. Basu is passionate about patient education, with such initiatives as the podcast Behind the Double Doors in which he answers lesser-discussed questions submitted by real patients. He also makes frequent media appearances , discussing topics like Brazilian butt lift safety and reconstructive surgery after cancer.

Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery offers a luxurious cosmetic surgery experience in the greater Houston area

Aesthetic plastic surgery patients, in particular, are each faced with an important choice: their surgeon. Excellent results require an eye for aesthetics, specialization in cosmetic procedures, and careful attention to the patient's goals. When it comes to booking a procedure, patients have numerous choices, and they are looking for a surgeon who has a proven safety track record and can also deliver superb results.

"We are the perfect destination practice for patients who want both luxurious treatment and access to all of the top aesthetic treatment technologies in one location," Dr. Basu said. "The combination of reassuring care and top-notch results truly increases patients' sense of vitality, and my team and I hope to give every patient we see the extra confidence they need to shine."

In addition to aesthetic breast surgery, Dr. Basu specializes in body contouring, mommy makeovers, facial rejuvenation, and plastic surgery after weight loss.

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. Basu is a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Houston, Texas area who has performed over 16,000 cosmetic procedures. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Basu is renowned and respected for his kind demeanor, surgical skill, and commitment to providing patients with safe, quality treatment. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433; (713) 799-2278. For more information, visit www.basuplasticsurgery.com .

