Newsweek Names Help at Home as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024

Ranking includes factors such as flexibility and work-life balance

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced today that it has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024. America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families is determined by a large-scale employer study, which is based on data from more than 113,000 working parents who provided more than 693,000 company reviews.

Help at Home Project Manager and new parent Brittanee Ebiringa shared her experience after the birth of her new baby boy.

As evidence of Help at Home's commitment to being an employer of choice, the company experiences higher-than-average industry retention rates, as well as high employee NPS scores. According to Newsweek, as more parents juggle raising a family with their work obligations, they want employers who offer flexibility and are supportive of work-life balance which is a key selling point imperative in today's corporate landscape.

"I've never worked for a company with so much genuine care for its employees and cannot stress how much I truly love working for Help at Home," said Help at Home Project Manager Brittanee Ebiringa. "After giving birth, I received benefits like paid maternity leave which was appreciated. But, even more appreciated was the unconditional support, flexibility and advocacy I received from my leader and team while welcoming a new family member."

As an industry-leading home care organization with more than 60,000 employees, the company has a 50-year culture of "caring for the caregiver and employee" which includes offering flexible and remote work schedules as an example of its employer brand value proposition. The company has been recognized multiple times by Newsweek as a "Greatest Workplace", as well as by Forbes as a "Best Workplace" over the past few years.

"Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce "America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024," highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work," Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. Details about Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024 methodology and the list of full winners are available by visiting America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of March 31, 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 70,000 clients with the help of more than 57,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations & Brand

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home