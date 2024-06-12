Newsweek Names Mercury Insurance One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024

Award Recognizes Mercury's Commitment to its Employees' Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance has been named by Newsweek, in conjunction with market data research firm Plant-A Insights, as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024. This is the first year Newsweek is offering the award, and only 15 non-health-related insurance carriers were selected out of 750 businesses recognized.

"We continue to be humbled and honored by the recognition our employee care and empowerment actions have received," stated Heidi Lopez, Vice President, Chief Human Capital Officer for Mercury. "Our employees have access to a great number of resources and programs designed to promote positive mental well-being. The Mercury team is a community, and we will always strive to provide the best services and tools to support the mental and physical health of our employees."

According to a survey of 250 benefits leaders across the U.S, conducted by Lyra, 94% of respondents indicated that offering mental health benefits is "very important" to prospective employees.

Mercury has made the mental health of its employees a priority, recognizing that mental health is as much a priority as physical health. The company offers a range of mental health benefits, from counseling to a full well-being program. Other offerings include:

Lyra - Mercury employees have access to mental health care for themselves, their spouses and their children (up to age 26) through Lyra, which allows employees to find the right solution for their needs. The service also includes Lyra Learn, which provides eLearning on a wide range of health topics, including stress management and minding your mental health.

MyHealth at Mercury - MyHealth is a comprehensive well-being program that allows Mercury team members and their spouses to find interactive tools and resources to track personal goals, participate in well-being challenges and receive awards for their efforts.

ACI Work Life Services – Known for providing employee assistance programs, ACI's Work-Life Services is a dedicated program of benefits and professional services that center on stress relief through in-the-moment counseling, via video or telephone as well as in-person sessions. They also provide legal and financial consultations, and all of this combines to ease the stress of day-to-day burdens.

"This award validates our belief that Mercury's success stems from building a team that is both physically and mentally healthy," added Lopez. "We believe that our employees are the foundation upon which Mercury is built, and their mental health is critically important to happiness and well-being."

To spotlight the organizations prioritizing the mental well-being of their employees, Newsweek partnered with Plant-A for the inaugural ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being, which lists the top 750 U.S. employers making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers.

The ranking is based on an assessment of public data, feedback from HR executives at companies with more than 1,000 employees and an anonymized panel of HR professionals to identify employee satisfaction drivers, and large-scale confidential online surveys of more than 250,000 employees

The link to the original article can be found here: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-mental-wellbeing-2024

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit Mercury Insurance or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

