Newsweek Ranks Acme Tools Top Online Tool Store for 2024

America's Best Online Shops 2024 Rankings based on Multiple Criteria and Online Survey

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acme Tools, a leading authorized online retailer of tools and equipment, has been ranked first on Newsweek's list of Best Online Shops 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Acme Tools was recognized as the top place to shop online in the DIY, Tools and Supplies category. The awards list was recently announced and can currently be viewed at Newsweek.com. This is the second consecutive year Acme Tools has been recognized on Newsweek's list of Best Online Shops.

The Best Online Shops 2024 were identified after passing a number of tests based on 46 objective and subjective criteria for trust and security, purchase and delivery, structure and usability, service and communication, technical details, payment, and purchases and traffic growth. Newsweek and Statista also conducted a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers.

From nearly 10,000 online retailers evaluated, only 1,000 have been recognized across 39 categories in eight industries.

"I want to congratulate our entire e-commerce team for earning this distinction of being named the best online tool store in the country," said Shawn Herrick, director of e-commerce at Acme Tools. "We thank all of our online customers for their continued business."

Acme Tools is an omnichannel premier retailer of tools and equipment with more than 75 years of industry experience, 10 retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, and a leading authorized online retailer offering more than 100,000 products online at AcmeTools.com.

