NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek in its 2nd annual rankings for the Excellence 1000 Index—ranking #754 overall and in the Top 5 for IT Services and IT Consulting.

Newsweek Ranks EPAM Among Top 5 in IT Services & Consulting on its 2025 Excellence 1000 Index

The 2025 Excellence 1000 Index is the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The Excellence 1000 Index is a list of the top 1000 companies that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings and social responsibility ratings.

"We are honored to be acknowledged among the world's most esteemed organizations for our unwavering commitment to our clients, employees, engineering & IT excellence, sustainability and social responsibility," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM. "As a trusted partner for clients globally, we are excited to continue delivering innovative and transformative solutions to our clients' most challenging problems through our robust capabilities in digital, AI, GenAI, Data, cloud, and engineering to deliver business value."

The results were determined after the Best Practice Institute analyzed over half a million data points and created a proprietary scoring system to measure everything from financial practices to customer reviews, ESG commitments and more.

"Corporate success today goes beyond financial performance," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The Excellence 1000 Index honors companies that balance strategic growth with a deep commitment to ethics, social responsibility, and sustainability. Together with our partner Best Practice Institute, we are proud to recognize these organizations redefining leadership in the corporate world."

Companies have been assessed on several pivotal criteria, including:

Employee Rating: How employees perceive their employer through sentiment and emotion analysis.

How employees perceive their employer through sentiment and emotion analysis. Customer Rating: How clients view the Company's products, services and ethics.

How clients view the Company's products, services and ethics. ESG Risk Rating & Ethical Impact: A deep dive into a company's environmental, social, and governance practices.

A deep dive into a company's environmental, social, and governance practices. ISO Standards Adherence: Compliance with international quality and safety standards.

Compliance with international quality and safety standards. R&D Spending: Investment in innovation and the future.

Investment in innovation and the future. Global Compact Status: Alignment with the UN's principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

"In an era where narratives often overshadow facts, the 2025 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index stands as a testament to the importance of verified impact and ethical leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "This year's honorees exemplify what it means to prioritize innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder value over tradition and superficial metrics. By recognizing these trailblazers, we aim to inspire a new standard for evaluating corporate success—one that values measurable progress and integrity above all."

EPAM is considered a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, appearing on their list of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for the last four years. Additionally, the Company's ESG initiatives have been recognized by many prominent global organizations, including the 2024 Inclusive Excellence Award, 2024 SEAL Sustainable Excellence Award and voted Top Most Loved Places for Volunteers®. In 2024, EPAM invested in innovation and the future with the acquisitions of First Derivative, Neoris, Odysseus Data Services and Vates—increasing delivery capabilities, enhancing AI and data-driven solutions and advancing cloud, engineering, testing and digital services for global clients.

For the full list of the 2025 Excellence 1000 Index, please visit here.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We make GenAI real with our AI LLM orchestration, testing and engineering solutions, EPAM DIAL, EPAM EliteA™ and EPAM AI/RUN™, respectively.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as a Top 100 Best Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.