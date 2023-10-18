Newsweek recognizes Covenant High Plains Surgery Center as top Ambulatory Surgery Center for third year in a row

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Lubbock–area surgery center again ranked #1 in West Texas and among the Top 5% nationally in Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) is the highest-rated center in West Texas for a third year in a row, and ranked in the top five percent of the over 5,000 Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) nationwide analyzed by Newsweek and global research firm Statista for their honors list, America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024. The factors analyzed included quality of care, reputation, and how well facilities responded to the threat of COVID-19.

Clinical Director Deidre Frizzell, RN, BSN expressed her appreciation, "It is an honor and a privilege serving our patients from Lubbock and the surrounding communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide them with exceptional care."

CHPSC is the first in the region to perform robotic surgery with the Intuitive da Vinci X system, and its sister facility is the first in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement surgery using the Stryker Mako® surgical robot. It is also one of only a dozen ASCs in the nation to achieve Center of Excellence designation in bariatric (weight loss) surgery, Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation, and Aetna Institute of Quality recognition.

"We are grateful to be recognized for a third year by Newsweek as one of the best surgery centers in America," added CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA, FACHE, CASC. "Our staff and physicians have a single-minded dedication to excellence, and we appreciate this acknowledgement of their accomplishments."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC
Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) is a joint venture of Covenant Health System, National Cardiovascular Partners, and 42 physician partners. CHPSC operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas. Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than 90 physicians on staff. CHPSC features advanced and minimally-invasive surgical treatment options in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

