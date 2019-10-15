Newsweek's 2020 List of America's Best Customer Service Companies Honors Goodyear Auto Service

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear Auto Service has been named to Newsweek's 2020 list of America's Best Customer Service brands in the Automotive Repair category.

Newsweek partnered with analytics firm Statista to survey more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The results provided information about brick and mortar stores, online retailers and service providers from 160 categories, spanning a broad spectrum of customer experiences. The final list, which recognizes the top three brands in each category, was announced on Newsweek.com on Oct. 14 and will be published in an upcoming print edition of Newsweek magazine.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our commitment to customer service," says Fred Thomas, vice president and general manager, Goodyear Retail. "It's been our goal to provide care, quality and respect for our customers and their cars, while delivering on the promise of the Goodyear brand. This award is a testament to the friendly atmosphere, attentive service and expert tire and automotive care our Goodyear Auto Service associates strive to provide every day."

Goodyear Auto Service are full-service tire and automotive repair stores wholly owned and operated by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. With almost 600 hundred locations nationwide, Goodyear Auto Service makes it simple for drivers to find reliable automotive care in their neighborhood. Visit www.goodyearautoservice.com to find a location nearest you.

To see the complete list of honorees, visit www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2020/services-personal-services-home-care-maintenance.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

