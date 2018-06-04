Newsy expands live, original news programming with 'The Day Ahead'

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsy, the next-generation national news network, has added to its slate of original news programming with "The Day Ahead," a new take on the conventional weekday morning news show. Instead of pundits and talking heads, the show sparks conversation about the day's biggest headlines and stories that are underreported.

Morning news program “The Day Ahead” airs weekdays from 7-9 a.m. Eastern on Newsy.

Produced live from Newsy's Chicago newsroom, "The Day Ahead" covers the latest U.S. and world news, with host Devan Kaney bringing light to issues through thoughtful discussions with leaders across the country. Topics range from the connection between incarceration rates and behavioral illness to the anatomy of gangs and the #MeToo movement. View some of the show's latest stories here.

The show's storytelling underscores Newsy's commitment to its viewers as the news channel that delivers greater understanding of the people and events shaping the world, said Newsy Vice President of News and Programming Christina Hartman.

"We know younger audiences are looking for alternatives to what they see on cable news today," Hartman said. "They're looking for substantive information from people who are close to the story as well as close to their audiences. 'The Day Ahead' is real: just-the-facts headlines and thoughtful conversations with real people impacted by the news and policy."

The two-hour program features regularly occurring segments including "Inside the Beltway," focusing on headlines from Washington, D.C.; "Beyond Borders," reporting international news; and "The Lab," a rundown of the latest science news.

"The Day Ahead" airs weekdays from 7-9 a.m. Eastern on Newsy's live channel, available across the leading cable providers and over-the-top platforms including YouTube TV. Viewers can visit Newsy's channel finder here to find out where Newsy is available in their area.

Newsy is the leading cable and over-the-top news network for millennials. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Newsy

Newsy is the next-generation national news network that provides "news with the why," built to inform and engage by delivering the top stories across every platform. Its content is available on cable; on over-the-top services including Hulu, Roku, Apple TV, Sling TV, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast; and on connected television including Xumo, Samsung, VIZIO and LG. Newsy is also available via its mobile apps and at newsy.com.

