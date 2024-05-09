Newterra Moves Into New San Luis Obispo Facility, Doubling Capacity

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra is excited to announce it has expanded operations in California. Newterra has doubled capacity in San Luis Obispo, establishing a larger presence in the west coast water treatment market. "This new facility provides us the opportunity to serve the west coast with our full range of Newterra solutions, including stormwater, aeration, MBR, filtration, media services, disinfection, and remediation technologies. This expansion will bring these solutions closer to the local agriculture, municipal, commercial development, food and beverage and manufacturing markets," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Newterra.

Newterra's new San Luis Obispo facility

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

