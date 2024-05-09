Newterra Moves Into New San Luis Obispo Facility, Doubling Capacity

News provided by

Newterra

May 09, 2024, 10:12 ET

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra is excited to announce it has expanded operations in California.  Newterra has doubled capacity in San Luis Obispo, establishing a larger presence in the west coast water treatment market.  "This new facility provides us the opportunity to serve the west coast with our full range of Newterra solutions, including stormwater, aeration, MBR, filtration, media services, disinfection, and remediation technologies. This expansion will bring these solutions closer to the local agriculture, municipal, commercial development, food and beverage and manufacturing markets," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Newterra.

Continue Reading
Newterra's new San Luis Obispo facility
Newterra's new San Luis Obispo facility

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets.   The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

Media Contact:
Nathan Smith
800-420-4056
[email protected]

SOURCE Newterra

Also from this source

Newterra Acquires Environmental Site Solutions, LLC (ESS)

Newterra Acquires Environmental Site Solutions, LLC (ESS)

Newterra Inc. today reported it acquired the assets of Environmental Site Solutions, LLC, a Seattle area-based supplier specializing in filtration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics