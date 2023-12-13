Newxel report -- In-House Talent Economics: Decoding the True Financial Impact. 2023 Operations Team Cost

News provided by

Newxel

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economic landscape is witnessing unparalleled shifts, marked by rising interest rates, inflation, and escalating business costs. In this intricate scenario, businesses grapple with the imperative to balance operational efficiency while optimizing costs. According to the latest Newxel report, "In-House Talent Economics: Decoding the True Financial Impact. 2023 Operations Team Cost," companies are confronted with the potential financial burden of managing day-to-day operational expenses.

Newxel's comprehensive study delves into the complexities of operational costs across 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. The report provides invaluable insights into critical departments, such as Human Resources and People Management, Legal, Finance, and Office and Administration, offering a strategic roadmap for businesses navigating dynamic market conditions.

"As businesses embark on a journey to navigate operational challenges, the insights derived from this report empower leaders to make informed decisions, optimize costs, and consider IT staff augmentation as a strategy for cost-effective flexibility and sustained success in a dynamic digital global landscape," says Andrii Bezruchko, CEO of Newxel.

Key Highlights:

  • - Switzerland ($86,350) emerges as the pinnacle with the highest average operational costs, while Ukraine ($19,900) represents the cost-effective base, making it a strategic choice for operational efficiency.

  • - Following Switzerland's lead, the USA ($65,300), Canada ($64,250), and the UK ($62,050) carve out their competitive niche in the operational team cost spectrum, offering diverse options based on budgetary considerations.

  • -Eastern European countries, particularly Ukraine ($19,900), Poland ($25,500), Romania ($26,350), and Portugal ($27,750), provide cost-effective solutions for operational team costs, highlighting strategic alternatives for businesses.

  • -Within the operational team costs, HR and People Management (up to 45%) and Office and Administration (up to 38%) constitute the largest share, emphasizing the need for effective management of these components for cost efficiency and operational excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact Maryna Kandiuk at [email protected]

The full report is here.

Media kit

About Newxel:

Newxel is a global provider of R&D centers and dedicated tech teams, offering full-cycle tech recruitment services—from recruitment consultancy to back-office operations management to ensure the most efficient solutions for the business. Today, Newxel serves 50+ clients worldwide. Our employees are top-notch tech professionals dedicated to delivering high-standard service to our clients.

SOURCE Newxel

Also from this source

Newxel-Bericht - In-House Talent Economics: Entschlüsselung der wahren finanziellen Auswirkungen. Kosten für Betriebsteams 2023

Die Weltwirtschaft befindet sich in einem beispiellosen Umbruch, der durch steigende Zinsen, Inflation und eskalierende Geschäftskosten...

Informe Newxel: Economía del talento interno: decodificando el verdadero impacto financiero

El panorama económico mundial está siendo testigo de cambios sin precedentes, marcados por el aumento de las tasas de interés, la inflación y el...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.