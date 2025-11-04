NEXA Lending Appoints Rana Mortensen as Chief Administrative Officer, Strengthening the Executive Team and Elevating Operational Excellence

, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending proudly announces the appointment of Rana Mortensen as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), a strategic addition to its C-Suite that reinforces the company's commitment to operational excellence, cultural cohesion, and national growth.

In her new role, Rana will continue to oversee administrative operations across Facilities, Human Resources, People Operations, Corporate Events, Internal Communications, and System Administration. Rana will serve as the connective force that aligns departments, drives accountability, and ensures company-wide execution on NEXA's strategic vision.

"Rana is the heart of execution at NEXA," said Mike Kortas, Chief Executive Officer of NEXA Lending. "She not only ensures that things get done, she ensures they get done the right way, with people, culture, and excellence at the center. Her leadership has been instrumental in helping us grow responsibly while preserving what makes NEXA special: our people and our purpose."

Over the years, Rana has become an indispensable part of NEXA's growth story bridging leadership, operations, and culture in a way that keeps the company unified through constant innovation. Her ability to navigate complex systems while building meaningful relationships has earned her deep respect across the organization.

Jason duPont, Chief Operating Officer, shared, "Every organization needs someone who can turn vision into movement. Rana brings the precision, foresight, and empathy that make progress possible. Her ability to organize complexity while keeping people first is what makes her such an invaluable leader."

As NEXA continues to expand its nationwide platform, Rana's leadership will ensure that every initiative from corporate operations to people development runs in alignment with NEXA's purpose and promise. Her appointment reflects a long-term investment in structure, sustainability, and synergy across all levels of the business.

"Rana represents the best of who we are; her work ethic, her clarity, and her consistency inspire every leader around her," said Geri Farr, Chief Growth Officer. "Growth only matters when it's built on structure and trust, and Rana has been the foundation for both."

Her influence extends beyond operations. Rana has been deeply involved in building NEXA's internal culture, shaping communication channels that empower every employee to feel heard, valued, and connected. She has championed initiatives that keep the company aligned not just by process, but by shared purpose.

Tammy Richards, Chief Strategy Officer, added, "Strategy without execution is theory. Rana brings strategy to life. She embodies the operational integrity and communication excellence that allow our ideas to thrive and our teams to perform."

With this appointment, the NEXA executive team underscores its united commitment to innovation, collaboration, and service nationwide through the most efficient and people-centered mortgage platform in America.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the largest mortgage broker in the country, driven by a mission to empower loan originators and deliver an exceptional customer experience through technology, transparency, and trust. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, NEXA continues to lead the industry with its people-first culture and relentless commitment to growth and innovation.

SOURCE Nexa Lending