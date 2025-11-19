NEXA Lending Appoints Von Maharaj as Chief Financial Officer, Completing its Executive Leadership Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending, the nation's fastest-growing mortgage platform, announced the appointment of Von Maharaj as Chief Financial Officer, rounding out a powerhouse C-suite that positions the company for continued innovation, efficiency, and scale.

With nearly two decades of financial-services experience, Maharaj brings a rare blend of operational discipline and strategic insight to NEXA's leadership team. His journey began in recruiting for accounting and finance professionals before transitioning into mortgage operations at Bear Stearns. Following the 2008 financial crisis, Maharaj advanced through progressive accounting and finance roles across several independent mortgage banks—culminating in his tenure as CFO for a Dallas-based IMB. Most recently, he served as controller for another leading lender before being recruited to join NEXA.

"Von's depth of experience in both finance and mortgage operations makes him an ideal fit for NEXA's next chapter," said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Lending. "He understands how to build scalable systems, maintain discipline through growth, and ensure that every decision aligns with our mission of empowering loan officers and teams nationwide."

Maharaj's leadership philosophy emphasizes balanced growth driving revenue while maintaining financial integrity through disciplined expense management and precise balance-sheet control.

"Growth and efficiency must go hand in hand," said Von Maharaj, CFO of NEXA Lending. "My role is to help NEXA continue expanding while keeping costs optimized, reducing leakage, managing contracts, and ensuring every dollar is working as hard as our people. It's about building a clean, sustainable foundation for the future."

Beyond his technical expertise, Maharaj points to collaboration and culture as the core reasons he joined NEXA.

"This C-suite is fast-paced, collaborative, and laser-focused," he added. "Everyone brings high energy and genuine enthusiasm for the same goal; helping NEXA reach new heights through technology, innovation, and shared leadership."

The sentiment is echoed across NEXA's leadership team.

"Von's financial insight perfectly complements our leadership table," said Jason duPont, Chief Operating Officer. "His ability to balance fiscal responsibility with forward-thinking strategy will be instrumental as we scale NEXA's platform and continue to refine our operational excellence."

"Von brings a refreshing mix of precision and perspective," said Rana Mortensen, Chief Administrative Officer. "He understands that numbers tell a story, but it's the people behind those numbers who make it meaningful. That mindset fits NEXA's culture perfectly."

"In an industry where agility matters, Von's leadership gives us both confidence and clarity," said Geri Farr, Chief Growth Officer. "He's not just here to manage finances, he's here to fuel growth in the smartest possible way."

"Von's arrival completes a leadership team built on experience, innovation, and alignment," added Tammy Richards, Chief Strategy Officer. "He brings the stability and insight that allow us to move fast while staying grounded in sound financial strategy."

Maharaj joins NEXA at a time of sustained expansion and record momentum. With a C-suite now fully formed and aligned behind a unified vision, NEXA Lending continues its path toward scaling a true platform model where independent loan officers and teams thrive under a shared core of technology, culture, and opportunity.

