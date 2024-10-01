NexaMotion Accelerates Growth: Strategic Acquisition of 4M Parts Warehouse Fuels Expansion in North Texas

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) continues its rapid expansion, acquiring 4M Parts Warehouse out of Cleburne, Texas. Founded in 1977, 4M Parts Warehouse provides premium quality auto parts for professional repair shops. Terms were not disclosed.

4M Parts Warehouse has 17 locations in North Texas and more than 120 employees. 4M Parts Warehouse President Lanny Martindale will join NexaMotion Group as VP of sales and operations.

"I'm excited about joining forces with NMG, as their strategic vision aligns perfectly with ours," said Martindale. "This collaboration presents exciting growth opportunities for our team members and will allow us to bring new product lines to our customers in the North Texas market."

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, said, "This is a significant acquisition in a key strategic market for NMG, and we're just getting started. 4M Parts Warehouse embodies our commitment to innovation and quality of service in supporting automotive repair shops. We're excited for this new partnership and to expand our presence in North Texas."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125+ locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/ .

