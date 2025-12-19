NexaMotion Group Appoints Chris Huff as Vice President of Pricing and Category Management

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Huff as Vice President of Pricing and Category Management. With more than 15 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, Chris brings a data-driven approach and proven leadership across multiple levels of the industry.

Chris Huff, NexaMotion Group Vice President of Pricing and Category Management

Chris's background includes leading a family-owned, 12-location wholesale distribution business, as well as holding senior leadership roles at XL Parts and The Parts House, where he supported pricing, operations, and inventory category management across more than 200 locations. Combining hands-on entrepreneurial experience and large-scale enterprise leadership positions, Chris will advance NexaMotion Group's pricing and category management capabilities and support continued growth.

"Chris is a results-oriented leader with the experience and vision to elevate our pricing and category strategies," said Scott Weinstein, President of NexaMotion Group. "Our vendor partners can look forward to a collaborative and strategic partnership with Chris joining our team, and we're thrilled to welcome him aboard."

NexaMotion Group continues to focus on innovation, operational excellence, and strengthening relationships with its partners across the automotive aftermarket. Chris Huff's addition to the leadership team underscores the company's commitment to these priorities.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by more than 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies across more than 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

