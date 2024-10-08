NexaMotion Group Announces New and Expanded PPi Location in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group's (NMG) recently acquired PPi Automotive has announced a new store opening in Pittsburgh, located at 3251 Babcock Blvd. The 11,000-sq-ft facility opened on October 1 with four times the amount of inventory and double the number of delivery drivers for faster service than its previous facility located nearby.

"We have added new product lines from trusted industry brands," said Rich Johnston, Jr., VP of sales and operations for PPi. "We are conducting an entire relaunch of the location to meet the growing demands of our customer base here in Pittsburgh."

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, says that the new location reflects the investments NexaMotion has made in the product lines and increased store inventories to support the Pittsburgh market. "When we finalized the acquisition of PPi Automotive, we wanted to make strategic investments in this market to expand the availability of the high-quality parts our customers need. This new location is a great example of that investment."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

