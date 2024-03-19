NexaMotion Group Announces Opening of New Arch Auto Parts Store in Plainview, New York

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced the opening of its newest Arch Auto Parts store in Plainview, New York. The new store opened on March 16, 2024, and is located at 125 Newtown Road. This is the company's fourth location in Nassau County. NexaMotion Group completed the acquisition of Arch Auto Parts in December of 2023 as part of its strategy to combine its core competencies across businesses to better serve its customers with a more comprehensive offering and enhanced service.

Arch Auto Parts is New York's neighborhood auto parts supplier in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The Plainview location is the company's 22nd store and will be the first Arch Auto Parts location to have both general repair and transmission products under one roof. Learn more at https://archautoparts.com/

"We are excited to open this new location offering our customers both general repair and transmission parts in one convenient location," said Chris Bodh, Group President of General Repair Businesses for NexaMotion Group. "As Arch Auto Parts continues to grow throughout New York, we're continuing to look for more opportunities to grow our products, services and locations."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group