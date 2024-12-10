NexaMotion Group Celebrates the Grand Opening of C&M Auto Parts in Beltsville, Maryland

Marking the 10th Expansion for NexaMotion Group in 2024, a Year of Growth and Innovation

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced that it has opened a new C&M Auto Parts location in Beltsville, Maryland. The new store is located at 6405 Ammendale Road.

C&M Auto Parts provides a complete range of automotive aftermarket parts, expertly catering to the diverse needs of repair shops in the local market. In collaboration with its sister NMG Company, Transtar Aftermarket Solutions, this facility offers customers a customized product selection that simplifies complex vehicle repairs to keep the world moving. By providing access to both general repair and transmission parts, it delivers a comprehensive solution for all automotive needs.

"Investing in the expansion of our acquired brands helps them grow their footprint," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group. "This new location for C&M reflects NexaMotion's strategic vision to proactively grow our markets and deliver unmatched value to our customers," he said.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group