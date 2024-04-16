NexaMotion Group Continues its Product Offering Expansion in Fort Worth, Texas

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Industries, a NexaMotion Group (NMG) company, is excited to announce a new location that will carry an extended product offering.

In addition to transmission and driveline-related products, general repair product lines are now available at Transtar's branch in Fort Worth, Texas. This development follows a similar expansion at four other Transtar locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

CEO of NexaMotion Group, Neil Sethi, is enthusiastic about the success he has seen with the initial location expansions and is confident the team in Fort Worth will follow the same trajectory. "This expansion signifies not only a strategic business decision but also a bold step towards continuing to embrace new opportunities and fostering growth. We are excited to bring new product lines to our existing customers and form new partnerships in the Fort Worth market."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

