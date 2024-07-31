NexaMotion Group Continues Strategic Expansion Efforts with New C&M Auto Parts Store in Levittown, Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced that C&M Auto Parts opened a new location in Levittown, Pennsylvania. The new location marks the fourth new store since the acquisition of C&M Auto Parts and the sixth new location for NexaMotion Group in 2024.

C&M Auto Parts offers a complete range of general repair products, catering comprehensively to the diverse needs of the local market. The combined location with Transtar Aftermarket Solutions provides customers with a truly unique product offering that simplifies complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving with access to both general repair and transmission parts.

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, reiterated the significance of this combined offering. "This expanded location reflects NexaMotion's strategic vision to proactively grow our markets and deliver unmatched value to our customers," he said. The combined location reinforces NexaMotion's strategic position in the automotive aftermarket industry, consistently embracing new opportunities and partnerships.

About NexaMotion Group
NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

