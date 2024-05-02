NexaMotion Group Expands its Reach with New C&M Location in Edison, New Jersey

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) continues its strategic expansion efforts with a new C&M Auto Parts location in Edison, New Jersey.

The Edison location marks a significant milestone in NMG's commitment to simplifying complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. C&M Auto Parts will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering comprehensively to the diverse needs of the local market. Additionally, by establishing a collaborative location with Transtar, NMG provides an all-encompassing product offering of transmission and general repair parts.

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, affirms the company's vision for the Edison branch, stating, "Our expansion into Edison reflects NMG's ongoing commitment to proactive growth and delivering unmatched value to our customers. We are excited to forge strong relationships and continue to contribute meaningfully to the automotive landscape of New Jersey."

The establishment of the Edison branch not only underscores NMG's strategic trajectory but also reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the automotive aftermarket industry, consistently embracing new opportunities and partnerships.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group