NexaMotion Group Expands Product Lines at Transtar Location in Canada

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) pushes its expansion plans into Canada with an enhanced offering for its Transtar location in Mississauga, Ontario. The expanded product line became available the first week of September. NMG began executing massive expansion plans in 2023 through acquisitions, new product lines for existing Transtar locations and opening stores in additional markets. Mississauga marks the first expanded location for the company in Canada and the eighth expansion for NexaMotion Group in 2024.

Transtar has been a trusted partner in Ontario, offering transmission and driveline parts to automotive repair shops for over 50 years. In the expanded Mississauga location, customers will have access to an extensive product line, including the industry's top brands, with over 60,000 new parts being added to inventory and ready to serve current and new partners. Customers will have access to both general repair and transmission parts via the company's Transend platform, providing them with a truly unique product offering that simplifies complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving.

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, says to expect more locations to be announced. "NexaMotion plans to grow and serve new markets with expanded product lines. Our plans to integrate general repair and transmission parts into one location are working really well for our customers. NMG is strategically positioning itself in the automotive aftermarket industry, consistently embracing new opportunities and customer partnerships."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

