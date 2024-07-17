NexaMotion Group Launches Bold New Branding for Transend, Showcasing Dedication to Innovation

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group recently revealed a new logo and re-designed look with improved navigation for Transend, https://transend.us/, the fastest-growing e-commerce platform in the automotive market. Transend offers repair shops best-in-class parts matching for the most complex part of the vehicle, ensuring error-free ordering.

"Our new website and logo give a fresh and modern look for Transend," said NexaMotion Group President and CEO Neil Sethi. "We wanted a look that represented our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement while still providing a platform that makes ordering parts easier and faster. This refreshed look is just the start of what's to come in making the user experience even better than it already is."

Transend is an online vehicle repair marketplace that uses technology-driven access and expertise to keep repair shops ahead of rapid change. Transend was built as the go-to site for ordering aftermarket parts and integrates flawlessly with leading shop management systems. With its superior parts-matching capabilities, repair shops get the right parts at the right time. Transend customers can also enroll in Transend Rewards, where purchases earn points that can be redeemed for incredible prizes.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

