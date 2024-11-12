NexaMotion Group Leaders Anna Gluck and Moe Ali Recognized with Industry Awards

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) is celebrating the recognition of two of their employees who received awards at this year's AAPEX conference.

NexaMotion Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Anna Gluck, was recognized by Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association as the 2024 Women in Auto Care Champion.

(L-R): Moe Ali, VP of Sales at Arch Auto Parts and Anna Gluck, Chief Human Resources Officer Recognized with Industry Awards at this year's AAPEX conference.

Gluck was recognized for her dedication as an HR professional with 23 years of experience and being passionate about creating a positive, engaging work culture. Known for her talent management expertise, she has led strategic initiatives that drive employee satisfaction and engagement, including career advancement programs and a modern employer brand campaign for a multigenerational workforce.

Reflecting on being named 2024 Champion of the Year, Gluck stated, "It's an honor that means a lot to me. Showing up and being committed to the industry is important to me, and empowering women to be involved and participate supports all our futures."

Also recognized at AAPEX this year is Moe Ali, VP of Sales at Arch Auto Parts, a division of NMG. He was named Aftermarket News' Counter Professional of the Year, a prestigious industry award given to only one individual each year to honor outstanding commitment, expertise, and dedication within the automotive aftermarket.

Ali began his career with Arch Auto Parts in 1991 as a part-time employee while still in high school, transitioning to full-time three years later. He's grown his career from cashier, stock associate, counter rep and general manager and currently serves as Vice President of Sales, where he continues to play an integral part in the company's success.

"Moe is loved and respected by his staff and customers," said Chris Bodh, group president of general repair business of NexaMotion Group. "He has an amazing attitude, even when he's juggling a lot of priorities, and he has excellent parts and sales skills. It's great to see him being recognized for all his hard work."

As NMG continues to celebrate the accomplishments of its leaders, we remain steadfast in our commitment to active participation and leadership within the automotive industry. By supporting and empowering individuals like Anna and Moe, NMG aims to drive meaningful progress and foster a vibrant, inclusive future for all industry professionals.

