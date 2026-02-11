NexaMotion Group (NMG) Appoints Tim Cox as NMG Executive Vice President of Supply Chain

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG is announcing the appointment of Tim Cox as NMG Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, effective February 9. In this role, Cox will lead NMG's end-to-end supply chain strategy and operations, reporting directly to President Scott Weinstein.

Cox brings more than 35 years of experience across retail and wholesale merchandising, inventory management, and operations, with a strong record of building scalable, high-performing supply chain organizations in complex and fast-growing environments.

Most recently, Cox served as Vice President of Supply Chain & Inventory Management at M&D Distributors, where he oversaw purchasing, inventory, category management, vendor strategy, and acquisition integrations across a multi-hub distribution network. Prior to M&D, he spent more than a decade with XL Parts / The Parts House in progressively senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Supply Chain and Vice President of Inventory Management. During his tenure, Cox played a key role in doubling the size of the business through acquisitions, building category management capabilities, improving service levels, driving margin expansion, and professionalizing purchasing and inventory processes across hundreds of locations.

"Tim is a proven supply chain leader with deep operational expertise and a thoughtful, people-first leadership style," said Scott Weinstein, President of NMG. "His experience building scalable organizations and strengthening complex networks will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our supply chain capabilities and support NMG's long-term growth."

Cox is widely recognized for his focus on continuous improvement, talent development, and building positive, performance-driven cultures—values that align closely with NMG's mission and operating philosophy.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group