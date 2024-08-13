NexaMotion Group Surges Forward with Product Expansion Efforts in Orlando, Florida; More Locations to be Announced Soon

NexaMotion Group

Aug 13, 2024, 10:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) continues to expand its footprint with general repair products now available at the Transtar Aftermarket Solutions location in Orlando, Florida. Transtar has been in the Orlando market over 30 years offering transmission and driveline parts to automotive repair shops. Customers can now expect to see an extensive product line with over 11,000 new parts being added to inventory and ready to serve current and new partners. 

NMG began executing massive expansion plans in 2023 through acquisitions, new product lines for existing Transtar locations and opening new stores in new markets. The Orlando store is the seventh expansion for NexaMotion Group in 2024. Earlier this year, the company announced new or expanded product lines in the following markets:

  • Tampa, Florida
  • Edison, New Jersey
  • Plainview, New York
  • Levittown, Pennsylvania
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Dallas, Texas

With access to both general repair and transmission parts, Transtar Aftermarket Solutions is providing customers a truly unique product offering that simplifies complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving.

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, says to expect more locations to be announced. "This has been an exciting time for NMG as we continue to grow and expand our store locations, and we are just getting started. There is more to come as we integrate general repair and transmission parts into one location to better serve our customers and keep the world moving. We want to reinforce NexaMotion's strategic position in the automotive aftermarket industry, consistently embracing new opportunities and customer partnerships."

About NexaMotion Group
NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/

