NexaMotion Group Welcomes Paul DeSiero as CFO

CLEVELAND, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced that Paul DeSiero has joined the organization and executive leadership team as its new CFO.

DeSiero joins NexaMotion Group with more than 20 years of experience in finance and corporate strategy within the automotive aftermarket industry, including key roles at Dealer Tire and SimpleTire. In his new role, DeSiero will oversee finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and tax functions. He will work alongside Joe Levanduski, who will retire at the end of the year.

Paul DeSiero, CFO, NexaMotion Group

"Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to NMG, where he'll work closely with our team to drive our growth initiatives. His extensive expertise and strong leadership will be instrumental as we enter this exciting phase of expansion and innovation across our brands. In 2025, Paul will also lead our mergers and acquisitions and IT departments, helping us to simplify complex vehicle repair for our customers and further position NMG for strategic advancement within the aftermarket industry. We look forward to the impact he will make within NMG and the industry as a whole."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group