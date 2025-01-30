NexaMotion Group Wins 2025 Deal Maker Award

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) was recently awarded a 2025 Deal Maker Award, presented by The Association of Corporate Growth (ACG).

The Deal Maker Awards are created and managed by ACG Cleveland and are designed to highlight those companies or individuals who have been successful in their pursuit of corporate growth through acquisition, joint venture, divestiture, restructuring and financing transactions over the last two years. NexaMotion Group was awarded the "Corporate Deal Maker" Winner for 2025, which was presented by ACG Cleveland on January 29, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.

"NexaMotion Group has been on a significant growth trajectory, acquiring five businesses in the last two years," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group. "Each acquisition was carefully chosen to align with our long-term strategic plan and our company's vision and values. This award is a testament to the hard work and efforts of our team both in the industry and the community, and we're grateful for the recognition from ACG Cleveland."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

SOURCE NexaMotion Group