Nexar and Lyft Partner To Drive The Future Scaling Of Autonomous Vehicles

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), one of North America's largest transportation networks, today announced plans to partner, leveraging Nexar's vast cutting-edge video telematics to create data-driven solutions that accelerate the deployment of AV technologies.

"Nexar's collaboration with Lyft is a pivotal moment in our journey to accelerate the future of autonomous driving," said Eran Shir, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Nexar. "By combining Nexar's unparalleled video data capabilities with Lyft's vast rideshare network, we are setting a new standard for AV training and real-world driving insights."

This collaboration will bring together Nexar's extensive video data and insights—which includes over 45 petabytes of real-world footage, spanning 200 million miles driven monthly, with over 5 trillion images and over 59 million videos—with anonymized and aggregated Lyft marketplace data to create a comprehensive and robust dataset for AV technology development.

"Data is the bedrock of a safe and scalable autonomous future. Better data enables better outcomes, and we're looking forward to working with Nexar's team to create rideshare-specific datasets for our AV partners," said Jeremy Bird, EVP at Lyft "This partnership is part of our work to make Lyft's network the best way to commercialize AVs at scale, and empowers us to use our rideshare expertise to push the entire industry forward."

Together, Nexar and Lyft are working to shape the future of autonomous transportation, accelerating AV technology development and improving safety in the process.

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving, powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. More information at data.getnexar.com.

