Nexar Appoints Jen Vescio to Board as Physical AI Enters Commercial Mobility at Scale

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, the real-world intelligence platform for the Physical AI era, today announced the appointment of Jen Vescio to its Board of Directors as physical AI moves from controlled pilots into the commercial mobility operations that move people and goods every day.

Nexar, the real-world intelligence platform for the Physical AI era, announced the appointment of Jen Vescio to its Board of Directors as physical AI moves from controlled pilots into the commercial mobility operations that move people and goods every day.

Capability is no longer the open question. What separates advanced AI systems from deployed ones is distribution: embedding predictive safety and real-world intelligence into the rideshare, delivery, and fleet operations where millions of decisions are made daily. Scaling this requires commercial infrastructure, not just model performance.

"I've spent my career at the intersection of buy, build or partner strategies and decision making around helping platforms reach scale," said Vescio. "What drew me to Nexar is that the company isn't just building technology. The company understands the unique set of data assets that it is sitting on and understands how to create moats with other providers in the Physical AI stack that includes a strong focus on building the commercial infrastructure physical AI needs to show up in the real world."

Vescio brings more than two decades of experience growing platform and partnership businesses at the center of mobility, technology, and commerce. She is a principal of Awestruck Ventures, an advisory firm that specializes in buy, sell side and operational GTM strategy. Jen is a swiss army knife operator, executive coach and dealmaker who has served on public and private company boards, including Newbury Street Acquisition Corp., Offline Ventures, TeamSnap, and the PGA TOUR. She most recently served as Chief Business Development Officer at Uber, where she led strategic initiatives, global partnerships, and global commercial expansion across the company's mobility, delivery, and new business lines (e.g. Autonomous). Earlier in her career, she held senior business development and strategy roles at Verizon, Disney/ESPN, CBS, Yahoo!, and eBay/Paypal.

Vescio joins Nexar's board as the company scales real-world intelligence into rideshare networks, commercial fleets, AV developers, insurers, and public agencies, the operators where physical AI has to work in production environments. The appointment follows the recent release of BADAS 2.0, Nexar's collision anticipation model family, which spans from cloud GPU to edge CPU deployment at 99.4% Average Precision. Enterprise customers including Waymo, Lyft, IBM, and NVIDIA use Nexar's platform to train, validate, and deploy AI systems into real-world conditions.

"Physical AI will not be won on model quality alone. It will be won on who can deploy it across real operations at scale," said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. "Jen has built the systems behind how platforms actually grow, from partnerships to distribution to revenue. As we move from proving what is possible to owning how it gets deployed, that experience becomes critical."

Vescio's appointment follows the additions of AI pioneer Yann LeCun and former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, extending a board composition designed to match where physical AI is deploying today: in research, in cities, and in the commercial systems that shape how intelligence reaches everyday life.

About Nexar

Nexar is the real-world intelligence platform for the Physical AI era — the independent verification infrastructure behind every machine that claims to know the road. A network of 350,000 cameras captures 100 million miles of real driving every month, producing the world's largest classified archive of naturalistic safety-critical events: 60 million edge-case videos, 10 billion miles of ground truth, 45 petabytes of verified road intelligence covering 94% of US roads.

BADAS 2.0, Nexar's incident prediction model family, achieves 99.4% Average Precision — #1 on all four major benchmarks. The platform serves Waymo, Lyft, IBM, NVIDIA, and government infrastructure clients simultaneously because Nexar competes with none of them. Independence is not a differentiator. It is the product.

Verifying AI. nexar.ai

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SOURCE Nexar