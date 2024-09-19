Nexar Appoints Zach Greenberger as Chief Executive Officer, Luc Vincent as Chief R&D Officer To Scale Real Insights For The Real World

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, a leading AI mobility company, announced today the appointments of Zach Greenberger as its new Chief Executive Officer and Luc Vincent as its new Chief R&D Officer, effective tomorrow, Friday, September 20, 2024. Greenberger succeeds co-founder Eran Shir, who has successfully led the company since its founding and will transition to the role of Chief Product Officer. Shir's co-founder Bruno Fernando-Ruiz will also remain on board as Chief Technology Officer.

"Bruno and I have always been focused on building next-generation technologies that create real value for our customers and the world around us. All of our hard work over the years has intently led us to this moment where we are prepared to meet the quickly evolving AI market where it has significant needs," said Shir. "We couldn't be more thrilled to bring both Zach and Luc on board, whose leadership, vision, and ability to execute will bring us to new heights. We can't wait to partner with Zach and Luc as we build the world's best vision AI company."

Greenberger's Next Chapter: From Lyft to Nexar

Greenberger brings a wealth of experience to Nexar. Having most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Lyft, where he was instrumental in driving growth to the platform through strategic partnerships, leading the company's efforts into media and advertising, and growing new business segments like their Healthcare and B2B programs. Zach has also previously held leadership and management roles at IBM and Tesla.

"We are confident that Zach is the ideal leader to guide Nexar through its next phase of growth and innovation," said Michael Eisenberg, General Partner at Aleph and Nexar board member. "His background makes him uniquely equipped to scale the business to new heights. The board has full faith in Zach's vision and leadership to build on our strong foundation and push the boundaries of what we can achieve as a company."

"I am truly humbled and excited to join this incredible team at Nexar," said Greenberger. "From the moment I met Eran and Bruno, I knew this company was poised for great success. I see immense potential for us to meet the ever-evolving market needs and lead Nexar into its next chapter."

As the new CEO, Greenberger will focus on leading the company through its next phase of growth and commercializing one of the world's largest crowdsourced video data repositories, with over 59 million videos, 5 trillion images, 40 million daily map updates, and 200 million monthly miles driven, ensuring that Nexar continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers and stakeholders.

Vincent's Roadmap: Steering Nexar's R&D Toward a Data-Driven Future

Joining Greenberger on the leadership team as the new Chief R&D Officer is Luc Vincent. Luc's experience spans over two decades bootstrapping and leading teams working on state-of-the-art computer vision and AI for the real world. He is widely credited as being the founder of Google Street View, a groundbreaking product that demonstrated the value of street-level imagery at scale. Luc also founded the Lyft Level 5 autonomous driving division in 2017, leading the division until its successful exit to Toyota in 2021. More recently, Luc was Vice President of AI at Meta, supporting one of the company's AI Innovation Centers, and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Hayden AI, deploying innovative edge AI on municipal buses.

"For most of my career, I have led the development of novel AI products, leveraging imagery and other sensor data collected at the edge," says Vincent. "The biggest challenge is really data collection. Especially in the new world of foundation AI models, the ability to collect useful data at scale inexpensively is a critical enabler. And this is why I am so excited about Nexar: they have been working on this problem for many years, with razor sharp focus, and they have cracked the data challenge. By harnessing the scale of the Nexar community, we are in a position to build solutions that are faster, smarter, and more resilient, driving a safer, more connected world. I am excited to get started and be part of this journey."

For more information about Nexar, please visit www.getnexar.com.

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving, powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. More information at data.getnexar.com.

