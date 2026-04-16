Nexar Launches BADAS 2.0: The World's Best Incident Prediction Model, Trained on Two Million Real-World Events

99.4% Average Precision. #1 on all four benchmarks. The 22M-parameter Flash Lite model alone outperforms a 2-billion-parameter foundation model.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, the real-world intelligence platform for the Physical AI era, today released BADAS 2.0, the next generation of its incident prediction model and the company's first model family. Built on the same V-JEPA2 architecture as BADAS 1.0, the new generation was trained on five times the real-world data, producing a model family that outperforms its predecessor on every benchmark and outperforms a 2-billion-parameter foundation model at a fraction of the size. The result is the world's best incident prediction model, available today across three deployment scales.

"BADAS 2.0 wasn't just a model upgrade, it was a proof of concept for the entire Physical AI thesis," said Zach Greenberger, CEO, Nexar. "When you train on two million real collision-risk events from 200 million miles of road, the model doesn't just score better. It reasons better. That's a different thing entirely, and it's only possible with data at this scale."

One Architecture. Three Deployment Targets.

BADAS 2.0 ships as a family of three models. Each is optimized for a different deployment environment, all outperforming the prior generation on every metric:

BADAS 2.0 (300M parameters): The large base model. State-of-the-art performance across all benchmarks. Best mean Time-to-Action and early warning recall. Expert in rare long-tail scenarios.

The large base model. State-of-the-art performance across all benchmarks. Best mean Time-to-Action and early warning recall. Expert in rare long-tail scenarios. BADAS 2.0 Flash (86M parameters): End-device-optimized. Engineered for false alarm prevention. Outperforms BADAS 1.0 on every metric.

End-device-optimized. Engineered for false alarm prevention. Outperforms BADAS 1.0 on every metric. BADAS 2.0 Flash Lite (22M parameters): Ultra-light for IoT and edge deployment. Optimized for GPU and CPU inference. Rivals BADAS 1.0 performance at 14 times fewer parameters.

Flash Lite loses only 1 percentage point of Average Precision while running 12 times faster than the full model on A100 and 5 times faster on NVIDIA Thor. All three models operate within the 66-millisecond real-time budget at 16 Hz.

BADAS 2.0: Explainability, Reasoning, and Generalization

BADAS 2.0 extends the foundation with three capabilities that turn a warning into a response:

Explainability. Attention heatmaps surface exactly what the model perceives and focuses on during risk scenarios, making incident prediction decisions auditable for regulated environments and enterprise deployments.

Attention heatmaps surface exactly what the model perceives and focuses on during risk scenarios, making incident prediction decisions auditable for regulated environments and enterprise deployments. Reasoning. The model predicts the appropriate response to a detected risk and explains its reasoning in natural language. BADAS 2.0 does not only predict an incident. It tells you what to do about it and why.

The model predicts the appropriate response to a detected risk and explains its reasoning in natural language. BADAS 2.0 does not only predict an incident. It tells you what to do about it and why. Generalization. BADAS 2.0 demonstrates consistent incident prediction behavior across any physical collision scenario, including out-of-distribution, non-driving environments.

The Real World as Training Set

BADAS 2.0 was trained on the world's largest classified archive of naturalistic safety-critical events: 60 million edge-case videos drawn from 10 billion real-world miles. The breadth of that archive is visible in BADAS 2.0's performance across categories other models routinely fail: animals on road, fog, snow, and complex intersections.

Even fine-tuned on identical data, BADAS 2.0 outperforms a 2-billion-parameter foundation model across generalization benchmarks, including categories where the larger model fails most severely. The 22-million-parameter Flash Lite model alone outperforms the competition's full-scale offering. COSMOS achieves 77.7% on fog scenarios and 83.2% on infrastructure. All three BADAS 2.0 models exceed those figures.

BADAS 1.0 launched in October 2025 as the first video-native incident prediction model, trained on 400,000 real-world dashcam clips and deployed in commercial fleets beginning in December 2025. BADAS 2.0 was trained on 2,000,000. That scale is a structural condition of operating 350,000 cameras across 94% of US roads, capturing 100 million fresh miles every month, not a resource acquired for a single model release.

BADAS 2.0 is available now.

About Nexar

Nexar is the real-world intelligence platform for the Physical AI era — the independent verification infrastructure behind every machine that claims to know the road. A network of 350,000 cameras captures 100 million miles of real driving every month, producing the world's largest classified archive of naturalistic safety-critical events: 60 million edge-case videos, 10 billion miles of ground truth, 45 petabytes of verified road intelligence covering 94% of US roads.

BADAS 2.0, Nexar's incident prediction model family, achieves 99.4% Average Precision — #1 on all four major benchmarks. The platform serves Waymo, Lyft, IBM, NVIDIA, and government infrastructure clients simultaneously because Nexar competes with none of them. Independence is not a differentiator. It is the product.

Verifying AI. ✔ nexar.ai

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SOURCE Nexar