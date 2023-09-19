Nexar Launches Nexar Open Academy to Revolutionize Academic Research with Real-World Visual Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar , a leading AI mobility company, announced today the launch of Nexar Open Academy, a new program aimed at transforming academic research by providing universities free access to Nexar's unique street-level crowdsourced dataset. The company will offer the first 5,000 images free of charge to qualifying research teams, with the goal of expanding research collaborations across 100 universities in the next twelve months.

Nexar's crowdsourced network of hundreds of thousands of vehicle cameras captures more than 500 million images each month, producing an unparalleled view of activity on streets across the US. This dynamic visual dataset is enabling groundbreaking new research that was previously impossible due to lack of data availability.

Most recently, Nexar provided visual data to a team at Cornell Tech, who analyzed 25 million images to explore patterns in police deployment across New York City. This research provided valuable insights into equity and transparency in policing.

Through Nexar Open Academy, Nexar is now making its revolutionary dataset accessible to more research teams pursuing vision-based breakthroughs in transportation, urban planning, social studies, public safety, and more.

"Our goal with Nexar Open Academy is to empower researchers across disciplines to transform what's possible through access to fresh, real-world visual data," said Nexar VP of Global Business Development, Henning Winter. "We believe this crowdsourced camera network can drive major advancements toward Vision Zero across the research community."

Nexar Open Academy is seeking research proposals from universities focused on:

Urban development using visuals, AI and Machine Learning

Transportation planning and traffic pattern analysis

Social studies analyzing human movement and urban patterns

Vision-based AI research aimed at improving road safety

Researchers can leverage Nexar's data for publications and expanded projects. This secure, customizable access to real-world visuals provides immense possibilities for research and breakthroughs not possible through other datasets.

By providing this revolutionary resource to qualifying research teams, Nexar hopes to accelerate the pace of innovation toward safer and more efficient roadways. Interested universities can learn more and apply at info.getnexar.com/universitiesform

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps, at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving, powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. Nexar's platform is already deployed across hundreds of thousands of cars, detecting parking spots, managing city safety, and more. More information at data.getnexar.com .

SOURCE Nexar