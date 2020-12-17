Nexar launches platform that allows auto manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to make sense of the data being captured by on-board cameras

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar , whose dash cams enable crowd-sourced vision, announced the launch of a platform for automotive OEMs that uses AI to make use of the raw images captured by in-car cameras and to create insights on top of them. This data can then be used for a range of connected vehicle services and driver apps including 'parking mode to record collisions and theft, real-time street-level images, open parking spot notifications, road hazard alerts, and much more.

The automotive camera market is expected to double over the next six years, however, because of technological obstacles, the immense data that a camera can provide is mostly left in the car. These challenges include the prohibitive costs of uploading and managing data in the cloud, the difficult problem of creating a robust on-board device to handle the rigors of AI, and the critical issue of protecting the privacy of drivers by scrubbing any personal information before reaching the cloud.

Nexar solves those challenges by processing the raw data at the edge, a feat previously believed to be impossible. "Most cars have cameras, but the imagery is left to languish on an SD card. That's a pity, because cameras are the ultimate sensor and provide insights for drivers and auto makers that go well beyond what other sensors can," said Nexar's co-founder and CEO, Eran Shir. "Nexar is part of the next step in the connected car revolution that will allow OEMs to tap into this data and use it to create better driving experiences."

The insights provided by cameras are far superior to those gleaned by other sensors. As an example, an experimental open parking spot detector using telemetry data was able to find 3-4 empty street spots per hour of driving while one using Nexar's crowd-sourced vision was able to find 120 per hour of driving with a higher degree of accuracy by verifying spot legitimacy through visual AI.

With the newly released platform, Nexar now lets OEMs use images and data from on-board cameras or aftermarket dash cams to provide insights to both the driver and other road users. Additionally, automotive manufacturers can offer a variety of camera based apps that allow drivers to store dash cam videos, send video messages from the road, request to see footage of the last parking event, or footage of break-ins and hit-and-runs while the car is parked. The platform can also provide a connected car network that uses camera data to provide drivers with information such as road conditions and hazards, construction sites, and other real-time road updates.

Aside from the OEM platform, Nexar also offers a budget-friendly dash cam for drivers to record their own road encounters, while using the footage to enhance the world we live in. The data has also been used for insights such as up-to-date real estate images, street-level photos, and was even used in research to track mask-wearing compliance in New York City during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nexar-powered dash cams enable new vision-based applications for better driving. When drivers pair Nexar-powered dash cams with the Nexar app, they join a network that powers new applications for driving and seeing the world. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient.

