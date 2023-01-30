Nexar Teams Up with Cover Whale to Ensure Safer Rides for Insured Truck Drivers

The leading insurance company integrates Nexar's AI-powered dash cams to prevent collisions, provide safety coaching, and legal protection for long haul truckers

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, a leading video telematics company, announced today a partnership with Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of commercial trucking insurance and fast-growing insurtech. Providing Nexar's AI dual-facing dash cams to its independent and fleet truck drivers, Cover Whale is enhancing its innovative Driver Safety Program to further improve safety and lower insurance premiums.

Nexar's dash cams can detect and monitor driver behavioral risks such as hard braking, sharp cornering, hard turns, quick accelerations and sudden stops, providing the relative context in which the event occurred. The integration of Nexar's dash cams into Cover Whale's Driver Safety Program will also enhance the on-the-road coaching of truck drivers to lower both the frequency and severity of claims. As the average long-haul truck driver covers 125,000 miles each year , safety protocols are imperative. From 2019 to 2020, the number of fatal crashes involving large trucks decreased by only 3 percent . In 2020, 12.8% of the 35,766 fatal crashes on US roadways involved at least one large truck or bus.

"We're honored to be selected as a top video telematics dash cam by the country's leading insurtech for truckers," said Eran Shir, CEO and co-founder of Nexar. "This partnership further proves our advanced dash cam technology and capabilities. In collaboration with Cover Whale's Driver Safety Program, the information retrieved by our cameras will identify unsafe driving practices, helping to avoid accidents and costly claims in the first place. We're proud to partner with Cover Whale for this important mission, and we look forward to future opportunities together."

Most concerning to fleet managers, the trucking industry faces more nuclear verdicts than many other industries. Defined as massive jury verdicts worth $10 million or more, one nuclear verdict can destroy an entire fleet. Cover Whale's AI safety coaching, supplied by Nexar's real time dash cam footage, along with GPS location and speed, provides the most reliable evidence in exonerating drivers against any nuclear verdict.

"There have always been driver concerns surrounding dual-facing dash cams," said Dan Abrahamson, CEO and co-founder of Cover Whale. "But given the frequency and severity of accidents, dash cams and the advanced telematics they provide are the best tool to provide a more comprehensive range of visibility and data with which to protect both truck drivers and motorists. We're pleased to integrate Nexar's capabilities into our Driver Safety Program to provide truckers and fleets with the protection and safety they deserve."

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision-sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers car vision connected services and apps, at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving, powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. Nexar's platform is already deployed across hundreds of thousands of cars, detecting parking spots, managing city safety and more. More information at data.getnexar.com .

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 5,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $350 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com . Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook, and our blog.

