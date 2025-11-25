NexBank Capital, Inc. Promotes Michelle Johnson to Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial holding company based in Dallas, today announced that Michelle Johnson has been promoted from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of the company, effective November 21, 2025. In her expanded role, Johnson will align and streamline the core support functions of technology, operations, business transformation, and legal to support the company's clients and growth objectives.

Johnson will continue to serve as Secretary to NexBank Capital, Inc.'s Board of Directors. Over the past 12 years, she has played a key role in the company's scalability and success, helping to shape its operations and employees to meet its long-term vision. She holds over 16 years of experience and was appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of NexBank Capital, Inc. in January 2024.

ABOUT NEXBANK CAPITAL, INC.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial holding company with over $18 billion in assets. It provides financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. Through its subsidiary, NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas based on assets, it offers institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services.

