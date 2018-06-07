NexBank Ranked Top-Performing Bank in the U.S. by Independent Banker Magazine

NexBank ranked #8 top-performing community bank in the nation among banks with over $1 billion in assets. The ranking is based on a three-year weighted average return-on-assets (ROA) as of December 31, 2017, with 2017 carrying the most weight. NexBank's three-year weighted average ROA was 2.07%.

Independent Banker Magazine published the ranking as part of its May 2018 issue. NexBank was featured in the article with eight other banks for consistent high performance and innovative strategies.

About NexBank SSB

NexBank SSB is a regional bank with assets of $8.4 billion and a charter that dates to 1922. The Bank provides commercial banking, mortgage banking and institutional services to meet the needs of its clients, which include institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. NexBank SSB is part of NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company. www.NexBank.com

Member of the FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

